From Learner to Contributor: My Journey Through the AfricaWomen on Wiki Skills Training Program

The Africa Wiki Women On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program provided me with a unique opportunity to improve my Wikimedia editing skills and contribute to closing the gender gap in knowledge presentation online.

Before joining the program, my understanding of Wikimedia projects was limited, but the training equipped me with practical skills and confidence to become an active contributor.

My Learning Experience

Throughout the program, I received training in:

Wikipedia and article creation Referencing and citation practices Wikimedia Commons uploads Policies and guidelines that ensure content quality and reliability

The hands-on sessions enabled me to apply these skills immediately and gain experience through practical assignments.

Challenges and Growth

Like many new editors, I initially found Wikimedia’s editing interface and policies challenging. Learning how to identify reliable sources, avoid common editing mistakes, and adhere to notability guidelines required patience and practice. With guidance from trainers and fellow participants, I gradually became more confident and proficient.

Achievements and Impact

Here are links to some of the contributions I made during the mentorship:

Looking Ahead

The mentorship program has inspired me to continue contributing to Wikimedia projects and to support efforts aimed at increasing the visibility of African women and underrepresented communities online. I look forward to participating in future campaigns, mentoring new editors, and using the knowledge gained to create lasting impact.

The African Women On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program has been a transformative experience. Beyond learning technical editing, I have a deeper appreciation for the opportunity, and I am excited about my continued journey within the Wikimedia movement.

Conclusion

I encourage all women to join the On-Wiki Skills Mentorship program, as it offers opportunities for personal growth, networking, and meaningful participation in promoting open knowledge. Beyond learning how to edit Wikimedia projects, participants gain confidence, leadership skills, and a chance to make a lasting impact by ensuring that African stories and achievements are represented online.

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