From Dagbani Wikipedian Contributor to a More Confident wikimedian: My Journey Through the AWW On WikiSkills Mentorship Program

When I joined the On wiki skill mentorship program, I was eager to improve my understanding of Wikimedia editing and learn how to make meaningful contributions to free knowledge. The program provided a structured learning environment where mentors guided mentees through important aspects of on-wiki editing, including article creation, referencing, reliable sourcing, neutrality, and adherence to Wikimedia policies.Through interactive sessions and practical assignments, I gained valuable knowledge that helped me improve both the quality and impact of my contributions

Learning Beyond Editing

One of the most valuable aspects of the mentorship was the supportive learning environment it created. The mentors were always willing to share their experiences, provide feedback, and answer questions. Their guidance helped me understand not only how to edit Wikimedia projects but also why quality contributions matter.

The program also connected me with fellow mentees from different backgrounds and communities. Learning alongside other emerging Wikimedians encouraged collaboration, knowledge sharing, and mutual support throughout the mentorship journey.

Building Confidence Through Practice

As the program progressed, I became more comfortable navigating Wikimedia platforms and applying the skills I had learned. The mentorship challenged me to think critically about sourcing information, maintaining neutrality, and creating content that meets Wikimedia’s standards.The practical exercises and mentorship support helped transform my editing experience from simply making contributions to making meaningful and well-informed contributions

My Testimonial

Testimonial highlighting my experience and key takeaways from the AWW On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program 2026.



The successful completion of the mentorship program was celebrated during a graduation ceremony that brought together mentors, organizers, and mentees. The event recognized the dedication and progress of participants while highlighting the importance of mentorship in building sustainable Wikimedia communities across Africa.

Looking Ahead

Completing the AWW On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program has strengthened my commitment to contributing to Wikimedia projects and promoting free knowledge. The skills, mentorship, and connections I gained through this experience will continue to influence my work as a Wikimedian.

I am grateful to the Africa wiki women organizing team, the mentors who dedicated their time and expertise, and my fellow mentees whose collaboration enriched the experience. As I continue my Wikimedia journey, I look forward to applying what I have learned, supporting new contributors, and helping bridge knowledge gaps through Wikimedia projects.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

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