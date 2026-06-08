Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom in Wa, Ghana: Empowering Educators with Media and Information Literacy Skills

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, in direct collaboration with the Wali Wikimedians Community and the Dagaare Wikimedians Community, successfully organized a two-day Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom training program at the Wa Regional Library in the Upper West Region of Ghana from 23–24 May 2026. The training brought together educators, teacher trainees, and Wikimedia enthusiasts to explore how Wikipedia can be effectively integrated into teaching and learning while promoting critical thinking and media literacy.

The program attracted a total of 60 participants, comprising 52 in-person participants and 8 online participants who joined via Zoom throughout the two-day event. The training sought to empower teachers with the knowledge and skills needed to critically engage with Wikipedia and utilize it as a valuable pedagogical resource in their classrooms.

This initiative marks the second Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom program organized in Ghana in 2026, following the successful “Building Teachers’ Capacity to Read and Use Wikipedia in the Classroom“(Sir Amugi, February 10, 2026) training held in Tamale from 24 to 25 January 2026. The Wa training further demonstrates the growing commitment of Wikimedia communities in Northern Ghana to strengthen information literacy and improve access to reliable knowledge through Wikipedia.

About Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom

Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom grew out of a teacher-training initiative designed to equip educators and students with essential media and information literacy skills for the twenty-first century. The program encourages participants to critically evaluate information, understand how Wikipedia functions, assess the credibility of online content, and promote responsible information consumption.

Through interactive learning experiences and collaboratively developed curricula, educators learn practical ways of integrating Wikipedia into lesson planning, classroom activities, student research projects, and independent learning. The program also emphasizes the importance of knowledge equity, content diversity, and inclusive participation in the creation and dissemination of knowledge.

Bringing Together Educators from Diverse Institutions

The training brought together educators from various public and private educational institutions across the Upper West Region. Students from the Nusrat Jahan Ahmadiyya College of Education(NJA College of Education) also actively participated in the training.

A significant highlight of the program was the support provided by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of the college. Working closely with the NJA College Wiki Club, the SRC successfully secured official approval from the college administration, recognizing the immense benefits that the training would offer to teacher trainees. Their collaboration contributed significantly to the strong participation of students and educators throughout the program.

NJA College participants at Day 2

The diverse composition of participants enriched discussions and provided opportunities for sharing experiences regarding the use of digital resources and information literacy practices in various educational settings.

Day One: Accessing and Evaluating Information

The first day of the training focused on Module 1: Accessing Information and Module 2: Evaluating Information, laying the foundation for participants to understand Wikipedia and critically assess information sources.

Module 1: Accessing Information

The first module introduced participants to the broader information ecosystem and explored the importance of equitable access to information. Facilitators guided participants through key topics including:

The importance of access to information

What is a wiki?

What is Wikipedia?

Common misconceptions about Wikipedia

Why use Wikipedia?

Who writes Wikipedia?

Who does not write Wikipedia?

Navigating Wikipedia

Other ways to access Wikipedia

Keeping students safe while reading Wikipedia

Handling and reporting issues

Knowledge equity, content diversity, and Wikipedia

Participants discussed common perceptions of Wikipedia within educational settings and reflected on how these perceptions often influence its acceptance or rejection in classrooms. Through practical demonstrations, participants explored Wikipedia’s interface and learned strategies for effectively locating information and navigating articles.

The session also highlighted the role of volunteers in building Wikipedia and emphasized the importance of representing diverse cultures, languages, and communities within Wikimedia projects.

Module 2: Evaluating Information

The second module focused on developing participants’ abilities to critically evaluate information found on Wikipedia and other online platforms.

Topics covered included:

Learning pathway

Wikipedia’s Five Pillars

Wikipedia’s guidelines

Wikipedia’s core content policies

Overview of Wikipedia article structure

Talk pages and communication spaces on Wikipedia

View history and the process of knowledge creation

References and verifiability

Evaluating a Wikipedia article

Facilitating access to quality academic sources through Wikipedia

Participants learned how Wikipedia maintains quality through collaborative editing, citation requirements, and community oversight. They were introduced to article histories and talk pages, which provided insight into how knowledge is negotiated, reviewed, and improved over time.

Practical exercises enabled participants to assess article quality, verify sources, and understand how references contribute to the reliability of information. Many educators expressed appreciation for learning how Wikipedia’s transparency mechanisms can be used as teaching tools to develop students’ critical thinking skills. Watch full hybrid video of Day 1 Here.

Group picture of Day 1 participants

Day Two: Creating Information and Becoming Contributors

The second day focused on Module 3: Creating Information, which introduced participants to the principles and practices of contributing to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects.

Module 3: Creating Information

The module covered the following topics:

Learning pathway

Be Bold: Growth mindset and Wikipedia

Creating a user page on Wikipedia

Making first contributions

How Wikipedia editors organize contributions

Transformative practices for building community knowledge

Participants were encouraged to adopt a growth mindset and understand that knowledge creation is a collaborative process. Facilitators guided participants through the creation of Wikimedia accounts and user pages while demonstrating the fundamentals of making constructive contributions.

Group picture of participants of Day 2

The session also explored how Wikimedia volunteers collaborate globally to improve content quality and expand knowledge representation. Participants learned about the structures and workflows that support community-driven knowledge creation and how these practices can inspire collaborative learning in educational environments. Watch full hybrid video of Day 2 Here.

Assessment and Practical Learning

In line with the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom curriculum requirements, participants completed assessments to evaluate their understanding of the concepts covered during the training.

The practical sessions provided participants with hands-on experience in accessing, evaluating, and navigating information on Wikipedia. Notably, facilitators expanded the training beyond the English Wikipedia by introducing participants to indigenous language Wikimedia projects.

Participants explored both the Waali Language Wikipedia and the Dagaare Language Wikipedia, demonstrating how local language Wikimedia projects can serve as valuable educational resources while contributing to the preservation and promotion of indigenous languages.

Day 1 participation

This localization of the training generated significant interest among participants, many of whom expressed excitement about the possibility of accessing and contributing knowledge in their native languages.

SRC, NJA College

Participant Reflections and Community Building

Throughout the program, participants actively engaged in discussions, group activities, and practical exercises. Many shared reflections on how the training had transformed their understanding of Wikipedia.

Participants get together

Several educators noted that they previously viewed Wikipedia primarily as an unreliable source but now recognized it as a transparent and valuable platform for teaching critical evaluation skills. Others expressed enthusiasm about incorporating Wikipedia-based activities into their classrooms to encourage inquiry-based learning and information literacy.

The collaborative learning environment fostered meaningful exchanges among participants and created opportunities for networking among educators from different institutions.

Growing the Wikimedia Movement in the Upper West Region

One of the most encouraging outcomes of the training was the strong interest shown in Wikimedia participation. By the end of the program, 26 participants expressed interest in joining the Wikimedia movement as volunteer contributors.

This growing interest highlights the potential of educational outreach programs to recruit new contributors and strengthen Wikimedia communities in Ghana. It also demonstrates how Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom can serve as a gateway for educators and students to become active participants in the free knowledge movement.

Celebrating Participation and Achievement

The program concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony recognizing the commitment and active participation of all attendees. Participants received certificates of participation as a testament to their successful completion of the training.

Certificate awarded to former SRC-NJA College President

Participant awarded certificate of participation

Participant awarded

The ceremony served as a moment of celebration and reflection on the knowledge gained over the two days. It also reinforced the shared commitment among participants to promote media literacy, critical thinking, and responsible information use within their respective educational institutions. Watch participants interview Here.

Access more images of the Program from this Wikimedia Commons Category

Looking Ahead

The successful implementation of the Reading Wikipedia in the Classroom program in Wa represents another important milestone in expanding Wikimedia’s educational initiatives across Ghana. Through the collaborative efforts of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, the Wali Wikimedians Community, and the Dagaare Wikimedians Community, more educators are gaining the skills necessary to navigate today’s complex information landscape.

As participants return to their schools and communities, they carry with them new perspectives on information literacy, knowledge creation, and the role of Wikipedia in education. With increasing interest in Wikimedia projects and indigenous language content, the future looks promising for the continued growth of the free knowledge movement in the Upper West Region and beyond.

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