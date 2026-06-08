Stepping into Open Knowledge and Emerging Empowered: My Wikimedia Mentorship Story

My passion for amplifying the voices and experiences of women and girls in Nigeria and across Africa, spurred my decision to join the Africa Wiki Women Wikimedia group.

Joining the On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program

I was extremely elated when I received an email informing me that I had been selected to participate in the 2026 On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program. As a relatively new member of the Wikimedia community, I believed the program would equip me with the essential skills, training, and knowledge needed to effectively navigate the Wikimedia space and contribute meaningfully to open knowledge.With this in mind, I was determined to participate actively and fully commit myself to the invaluable learning opportunity presented to me.

Discovering Wikimedia Projects

The mentorship programme helped me realise that the Wikimedia community is made up of several sister projects, each of which serve a unique purpose in promoting open knowledge. During the course of the three months mentorship, I was introduced to Wikimedia Foundation projects such as Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons. This broadened my understanding of how Wikimedia creates and shares knowledge globally.

My First Hands on Experience with Wikidata

My very first training session focused on Wikidata. I gained practical, hands-on experience on how to navigate the platform and create items. The trainer gave a detailed breakdown of Wikidata, clearly explaining its structure and purpose while also demonstrating, step-by-step, how to create items and add statements to existing Wikidata items.Through the training, I developed an understanding of the various components of Wikidata and how they work together to organise and preserve knowledge. The experience was both enlightening and exciting for me, as I had the opportunity to create new Wikidata items and also add statements to already existing ones.

Exploring Wikipedia and Publishing My First Article

The training on Wikipedia was equally enlightening. The trainer demonstrated how to create articles on Wikipedia, as well as how to improve and enhance already existing articles. The various components of the platform and the processes involved in navigating them were also explained thoroughly, making the learning experience both engaging and easy to follow.One of the highlights of the training for me was being able to publish my very first Wikipedia article on Mwenda Ntarangwi . This achievement gave me a deep sense of accomplishment and further strengthened my resolve to continuously contribute meaningfully to the various Wikimedia projects.

Understanding Media Uploads on Wikimedia Commons

The training session on Wikimedia Commons was another eye-opening experience for me. During the session, the trainer explained how Wikimedia Commons functions, particularly in relation to uploading images and audio files. The training also provided valuable insights into attribution, copyright considerations, and the appropriate licenses required for media uploads. This session equipped me with a better understanding of the importance of properly licensing and attributing media files while contributing responsibly to open knowledge platforms.

Impact

This mentorship opportunity significantly impacted my personal and professional growth within the Wikimedia community. I have grown from being a complete beginner to gaining practical, hands-on experience in contributing to Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons. In addition, I have developed a stronger sense of responsibility toward contributing accurate and well-sourced content.This journey has deepened my understanding of open knowledge sharing as well as the importance of representation, especially for women in Africa. I am more empowered, motivated, and better equipped to actively participate in Wikimedia projects and continue growing as a contributor in the Wikimedia community.

Most importantly, the skills I have garnered will empower me in documenting and promoting stories, experiences and laudable achievements of African women. This will in turn help to preserve local knowledge with the hope of inspiring others to contribute to free and accessible information.

A Transformative Experience

My overall experience as a mentee in the 2026 On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program was an enriching and transformative one. Beyond equipping me with practical skills across Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Wikimedia Commons, the programme deepened my understanding of the Wikimedia movement and strengthened my passion for contributing to open knowledge. Each training session provided valuable hands-on learning opportunities that boosted my confidence, expanded my knowledge, and inspired me to remain an active contributor within the Wikimedia community. I am sincerely grateful for the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute. I look forward to continual growth and I am excited to build on this foundation to make more meaningful contributions across the various Wikimedia sister projects.

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