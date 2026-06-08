The Dagbani Wikipedia Version 1.0 De-stubbing Contest Is Over. And We Have 100 Reasons to Celebrate.

My heart is still full. I don’t think it will ever be empty again.

Let me tell you about the most beautiful month of my Wikimedia life.

De-stubbing stub articles on Dagbani Wikipedia

A lonely beginning

Before April 2026, I often edited Dagbani Wikipedia alone at night. My phone was my only companion. The silence was loud. I would write a sentence, save it, then sit back and wonder: Is anyone out there who loves this language as much as I do?

One evening, I opened a random stub article about a beloved Dagbani chief. It said only: “He was a chief.” That was all. No story of his kindness. No record of his leadership. Nothing for his grandchildren to read.

I felt a pain in my chest. Not anger, just deep, heavy sadness. I realized if we don’t write our own stories, they will disappear. And I couldn’t bear that.

So I decided to do something scary. I decided to invite others. I decided to host a contest. I decided to trust that love for Dagbani would bring people together.

The night hope walked in

On 30th April 2026, I sat in front of my computer, heart pounding. I had prepared a simple training prayed quietly. Then I opened the meeting link.

Articles de-stubbing training

At exactly 8:00 PM, the first person joined. Then a second. Then a third. Within minutes, seventeen usernames filled my screen. Seventeen real people. Seventeen Dagbani speakers. Seventeen hearts ready to give.

I almost cried right there.

We spent an hour together. I showed them how to edit. I explained where to find sources. But honestly, they taught me more than I taught them. They taught me that I was never really alone. I just hadn’t called on them yet.

One person typed: “I have never edited anything in my life, but I want my future children to read Dagbani on Wikipedia.”

The month of miracles

From 1st May to 31st May 2026, something magical happened. Every day, I woke up to new edits, new bytes, new life being breathed into old stubs.

Let me tell you about these people I now love so much.

Kalakpagh – where do I even begin? He added 624,686 bytes. That’s not editing. That’s a man pouring his soul into every word. He never boasted. He just worked. Quietly. Faithfully. Like he was planting seeds for a harvest he might never see. I love him for that.

First top Contributor of the De-Stubbing stub articles on the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group version 1.0

Abdul-Rauf Moshie – 230,092 bytes. Steady as a river. He didn’t miss a single day. He showed us that consistency is a form of love.

Second top Contributor of the De-Stubbing stub articles on the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group version 1.0

Maltima Rabia – 185,577 bytes. A woman who refused to be silent. She wrote about topics that matter to Dagbani women. She made sure our mothers and sisters are seen.

Third top Contributor of the De-Stubbing stub articles on the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group version 1.0

Phasy Gh – 105,629 bytes. The top female contributor. She didn’t just write articles; she wrote hope for every girl who thinks her language isn’t important. It is. You proved it.

Top female Contributor of the De-Stubbing stub articles on the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group version 1.0

Samaru Samaru – a complete beginner. 54,386 bytes. He was nervous at first. He made mistakes. But he didn’t give up. He showed that you don’t need to be an expert – you just need a willing heart.

Top new Contributor of the De-Stubbing stub articles on the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group version 1.0

Then there are the others who filled my heart just as much: Ibn Dagara, K.D. Nburidiba, AFA IBRAHIM, Abdul-Hanan Chambihi – together they added over 145,000 bytes. They didn’t chase the spotlight. They just loved Dagbani. And that was enough.

And the data allowance recipients – Tunteeya1, Hafsatunash, Zaabash, Abukari Boga. Some added only a few hundred bytes. One added just 59 bytes because his phone battery kept dying. He messaged me: “I’m sorry I couldn’t do more.”

I wrote back: “You gave what you had. That is everything. I am so proud of you.”

Because that’s the truth. This contest was never about big numbers. It was about small people showing up with big love.

What they achieved

By the end of the month, I sat down to count.

100 articles de-stubbed.

One hundred topics that were once empty or nearly empty, now full of stories, facts, sources, and dignity.

1.35 million bytes added.

That’s more than a novel. That’s a library of love.

During the review process, I put my phone down and cried. Not from sadness. From overwhelming gratitude. I felt so loved. Not because of what they did for me, but because of what they did for Dagbani. For all of us.

What happens now

We have announced winners. We are sending prizes. We are celebrating.

But the real prize is something no money can buy. It’s the knowledge that our language will not die. Not on our watch. Not when we have people like these.

To every single person who contributed, whether 624,686 bytes or 59 bytes, please hear me: I love you. I see you. You are the reason Dagbani Wikipedia is becoming a home.

To those who could not join this time – you are still part of this family. The door is wide open. Version 2.0 is coming. There are more stubs waiting for your touch. Come when you are ready. We will welcome you with open arms.

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