To the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group: Thank You for Believing in Us

Articles de-stubbing training

Dear Dagbani Wikimedians User Group,

I have written many words about this contest. But these ones come from a different place. From deep gratitude.

This contest would not have happened without you.

When I first dreamed of de-stubbing 100 Dagbani articles, I had passion but no budget. I had a plan but no prizes to offer. I had volunteers but no way to support them. And then you stepped in through your macro grant program.

You saw something in this small idea. You believed that 17 people with phones could move mountains. You trusted us with resources to make this contest real.

Because of your sponsorship, we could offer mobile data allowances to participants who struggled with connectivity. We could provide meaningful prizes to our top contributors. We could show our volunteers that their hard work is valued – not just in words, but in action.

De-stubbing stub articles on Dagbani Wikipedia

And look at what your investment helped us achieve.

Seventeen ordinary people, One month, 100 articles de-stubbed. 1.35 million bytes added to Dagbani Wikipedia.

Those numbers are not just statistics. They are proof that when a community is supported, it rises. You gave us the fuel, and we ran with it.

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group has always been a beacon for our language. You work tirelessly to promote Wikimedia projects in Dagbani and sister Mole-Dagbani languages across Ghana, and other countries. You incubate small languages on Wikipedia and develop structured data on Wikidata. You give hope to speakers of underrepresented languages.

And now, you have given hope to every single person who participated in this contest.

First top Contributor of the De-Stubbing stub articles on the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group version 1.0

Thank you is not enough, but it is all I have.

Thank you for seeing value in stub articles. Thank you for believing that a mobile editor can change the world. Thank you for your macro grant that made prizes, data allowances, and training possible.

To the leadership and every member of the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group, you have my deepest respect and love. This contest’s success is your success. Every byte added carries your fingerprint.

May God bless us as we stand for our language.

With all my heart,

SIR SUCCESS (NAA JAHINFO)

Dagbani Wikipedia Contest Organiser

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