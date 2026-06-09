Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Trains BACE Wiki Hub Members on Wikipedia Editing

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group organized a practical Wikipedia training session for members of the BACE Wiki Hub on 6 June 2026. The training formed part of ongoing efforts to equip new and existing contributors with the skills needed to effectively contribute to Wikimedia projects and support the growth of free knowledge.

The session began with a recap of the previous training. Participants reflected on lessons learned from earlier sessions and discussed how they had applied those skills in their editing activities. The recap also provided an opportunity for the facilitator Alhaj Darajaati to address questions and clarify concepts that participants found challenging. This helped create a smooth transition into the day’s training topics.

One of the highlights of the training was the creation of ten new Wikipedia accounts for participants who were joining the Wikimedia movement for the first time. The newly registered editors consisted of five females and five males, demonstrating a balanced representation of participants. The addition of these new contributors marks an important step in expanding the editing community and encouraging more people to contribute to open knowledge platforms.

The training focused on several key aspects of Wikipedia editing. Participants were introduced to the process of adding sections to Wikipedia articles to improve article organization and readability. They also learned how to create interlinks between articles, an important feature that helps readers navigate related content across Wikipedia.

Another topic covered during the session was the addition of databoxes, commonly known as infoboxes. The facilitator explained the role of infoboxes in presenting key information in a structured format and demonstrated how editors can add and manage them within articles.

Participants were also trained on how to add references to Wikipedia articles. Emphasis was placed on the importance of verifiable and reliable sources in maintaining the credibility of information on the platform. The facilitator guided participants through the process of inserting citations and ensuring that information added to articles could be traced to trustworthy sources.

The training further explored the process of adding images to Wikipedia articles. Participants learned how images can enhance the quality and visual appeal of articles while also supporting readers’ understanding of the content. The session included guidance on selecting appropriate images and correctly placing them within articles.

To reinforce the concepts taught during the presentations, the training concluded with a hands-on editing session. Participants were given the opportunity to practice the skills they had learned by making edits, adding references, inserting images, creating sections, and linking articles. Core team members from the User Group provided one-on-one support and feedback throughout the exercise, ensuring that participants gained practical experience.

The training reflects the Dagbani Wikimedians User Group’s commitment to building the capacity of emerging editors and strengthening community participation in Wikimedia projects. Through regular training and mentorship, the group continues to create opportunities for individuals to acquire digital knowledge-sharing skills and contribute meaningful content to Wikimedia platforms. The engagement with BACE Wiki Hub members represents another important step toward growing a vibrant community of editors dedicated to preserving and sharing knowledge.



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