May @ WMGH: Ghana Edits Wikipedia, Wiki Loves Places & New Opportunities

Participants of the English Wikipedia 101 Workshop in Accra. Image by: Owula kpakpo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

May has been packed with activity at Wikimedia Ghana User Group (WMGH), from our English Wikipedia 101 Workshops in different parts of Ghana, to the start of Saturday editing sessions in Accra and the launch of the Wiki Loves Places campaign. There are also some exciting opportunities for the community and organisers!

Read on for the highlights!

The Ghana Edits Wikipedia Roadshow Went to 4 Regions in May!

This May, the Roadshow bus made stops in 4 regions in Ghana including Bolgatanga, Cape Coast, Kumasi and Accra, introducing participants to the basics of Wikipedia editing and ways to improve content about Ghana online.

Participants also explored the different ways to contribute, learned where their impact was most felt and published their first edits!

New editors in Cape Coast, Ghana. Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons Participants editing for the first time in Kumasi, Ghana. Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A big Wiki love to all who made it possible to host workshops simultaneously across regions. Your support continues to help us strengthen editing capacity equitably across Ghana.

Saturday Editing Sessions for the Community & New Editors Commence

Weekly Saturday editing sessions are now underway at the Work from Home Workspace in Accra.



The pilot session took place on 23 May 2026 and will run through to June. Participants with no prior editing experience were trained while existing editors in the community connected in person after months of online editathons.

New and exisiting editors from the Editing Session. Image by: Owula kpakpo, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

The sessions also give newer editors a chance to practice editing and build confidence. We look forward to welcoming more new editors and seeing more members of the community join us in upcoming sessions.

English Wikipedia 101 with Newcomer Growth Features

Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

On 30 May 2026, WMGH hosted an exploratory English Wikipedia 101 workshop at the Work From Home (Workspace) in Accra!

Participants learned to edit independently with Wikipedia’s Newcomer Growth Features and shared feedback about their experience. They also explored Wikipedia reading through the mobile app, and signed up for the Global Reading Challenge.

The session offered valuable insights into the newcomer experience with the tools while equipping participants with knowledge of key editing guidelines and the skills to continue contributing to free knowledge online.

Participants from the event. Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Wiki Loves Places in Ghana – 2026

Wiki Loves Places aims to document places in Ghana on Wikimedia Commons, Wikidata, and OpenStreetMap, using photos with location information on them. The campaign launched on 28 May 2026, will run through June, and is open to everyone!



Contributors can photograph schools, hospitals, roads, markets, and many more. Top contributors will receive rewards!

Check out how to participate! Image by: Pnelson (WMGH), CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Learn more and participate: w.wiki/NfY4

Opportunities for the WMGH Community this May

Through the Shared Community Resources Program, WMGH is supporting members of the community as well as organisers in Accra, Ghana to host events in June. The program supports mission-aligned communities in Ghana by sharing resources which they may lack funding for.

Free refreshments and Lunch for Your Wikimedia Event

Up to three organisers will receive event space, refreshments and lunch to host Wiki-related events. If you have an event you want to host, we’d love to hear from you! To apply, email: team[@]wmgh.org.

Looking Ahead

We are excited about the new additions to our community and we encourage members of the regional nodes they belong to, and the larger community, to support and mentor them as they contribute to closing knowledge gaps and improving content about Ghana.

As always, we thank our contributors for every edit and effort that helps expand the sum of all free knowledge.



Warmly,

Wikimedia Ghana User Group

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