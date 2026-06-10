Viewing the ESEAP Conference Through the Eyes of People with Neurodiversity

Korean Wikimedians attended the ESEAP Conference 2026, held in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, from May 15 to 17, 2026. Held at the conference was successfully hosted under the main theme of “New Era of ESEAP: Pioneer the Future Together!”. Among the participants included two neurodiverse individuals (Real_riism and Shula) from South Korea. Here, we take a look at the conference through the eyes of these neurodiverse participants.

Discovering diversity through a variety of sessions and refreshments

The conference was held in three locations: the main room and two smaller rooms. It was great that attendees could choose a room based on their interests to attend lectures or participate in workshops. Just when I started to feel my energy levels dropping during the conference, there were morning and afternoon tea breaks, so I was able to enjoy snacks and drinks throughout the event. Even if you aren’t neurodivergent, everyone would welcome and appreciate such well-provided snacks and meals. While there were certainly many familiar foods, upon closer inspection, there were many dishes I was trying for the first time in Kaohsiung, which made it feel fresh and exciting. I was particularly impressed by a drink similar to Korean sikhye, but made with mung beans instead of rice grains.

Doing phototaking volunteer work.

All participants selected as scholarship recipients for the conference were required to perform volunteer work, and our neurodiverse participants were assigned the role of photographers. This volunteer work required a DSLR or mirrorless camera; while Real_rism, who has been using a camera for three years, was able to take photos easily, However Shula had no prior experience operating a mirrorless camera. Before leaving for the conference, with Real_rism’s help, we took the time to learn everything from basic camera operations to the three elements of photography. The world of photography we first encountered was surprisingly wonderful. We practiced portrait photography by taking portraits of each other, just as we would at the conference.

While volunteering as a photographer, I was asked to take photos of the lightning talks. When Real_rism had to leave early due to health reasons, Shula stepped in and took photos diligently.

Of course, I couldn’t take photos of every participant or every talk. I wasn’t allowed to take photos or record participants wearing red lanyards or during talks marked “No Recording,” which made the time I spent with them feel even more precious.

Meet fellow neurodivergent from ESEAP region.

With the help of other Korean participant’s support, Real_rism was able to exchange business cards and chat with other neurodiverse individuals. In particular, Professor Kitamura Sae, who specializes in Japan’s samurai era, showed great interest in the neurodiversity project and expressed a desire to establish a user group for neurodiverse individuals in Japan. Later, Professor Sae took the stage during the neurodiversity project presentation and asked about the purpose of the Infinity Edit-a-thon.

Give a presentation regarding neurodiversity

Above all, what made me most proud as a person with a neurological diversity was that Real_rism gave a presentation at the conference venue on the third day. The topic was: “Recording Neurodiversity: Beyond the boundaries of Wikimedia and Neurodivergent communities”.

Neurodiversity is a perspective that views neurological differences as part of human diversity, but it is also closely linked to identity, culture, community, and social movements. Neurodiversity prompts society to rethink how it understands difference and diversity, without denying the existence of disabilities.

According to the presentation, neurodiverse individuals in Korea have been unilaterally defined and documented by other groups, such as researchers, doctors, the media, and institutions. However, the neurodiversity project introduced here has consistently created opportunities for neurodiverse individuals themselves to document their own language, experiences, and history. Currently, this project is carrying out various activities, including Autism Pride Day, edit-a-thons, photo walks, lectures, and pamphlets. These activities share the common goal of enabling neurodiverse individuals to participate socially, intellectually, and culturally.

Listening to the presentations together allowed us to reflect once again on the significance of these activities, and it was a truly meaningful experience. Even though Real_rism spoke with a trembling voice due to nerves, they managed to keep the presentation exactly within the allotted 15 minutes, which really showed how much effort they had put in.

A Conference That Ended on a High Note

Here are some reflections from participants with neurodiversity:

Shula: As a person with a neurodiverse condition, I was worried about catching an early morning flight the day after the conference ended, but the organizers arranged a taxi to Kaohsiung Airport, so I was able to return home without any issues. It was a wonderful experience where all my colleagues from Wikimedia Korea who traveled with me checked in on each other’s well-being and actively participated throughout the conference.

Real_rism: After a heartfelt farewell, I checked out at 4 a.m. to catch my early morning flight the next day and hurriedly hopped into a taxi. The moment I arrived at the airport and passed through immigration, I could feel the beautiful sunlight spreading across the duty-free area. Seeing that light, I truly felt that coming to the conference had been the right decision, and it felt as though all the fatigue I’d been carrying had vanished.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation