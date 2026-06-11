Documenting Nigerian Cultural and Everyday Life Through Wiki Loves Africa 2026

The Igala Wikimedia Community successfully participated in Wiki Loves Africa 2026 – Rites & Rituals, joining contributors across the continent in documenting and sharing Africa’s stories through freely licensed media. Through a combination of online and in-person activities, the campaign provided an opportunity for community members to learn about Wikimedia Commons, contribute media files, and showcase diverse aspects of Nigerian culture and everyday life to a global audience.

Wiki Loves Africa is an annual photography, video, and audio competition that encourages Africans to document their communities and cultures and make these resources freely available on Wikimedia Commons. For the Igala Wikimedia Community, the campaign served as a platform for preserving local knowledge, telling everyday life story of Nigerians, promoting cultural representation, and introducing new contributors to the Wikimedia movement.

Engaging New Contributors Through Training and Community Outreach

To support participation, the organizing team hosted two campaign events designed to introduce contributors to Wikimedia Commons, free licensing, media documentation techniques, and guide them through the submission process for Wiki Loves Africa 2026.

The campaign began with an online training session held on 13 March 2026 via Zoom, which attracted 19 participants. The session provided an overview of the Wiki Loves Africa campaign, guidance on creating Wikimedia Commons accounts, best practices for photography and media documentation, and practical instructions on uploading files to Commons.

Online launch for Wiki Loves Africa 2026 in Igala community

Physical launch for Wiki Loves Africa 2026 in Igala community

This was followed by a physical training and community meetup on 14 March 2026 at Enspire Hub, Maitama, Abuja. The event brought together 20 participants for hands-on learning, discussions on open knowledge, and practical support for contributors preparing to participate in the competition. The in-person gathering also created an opportunity for participants to network, share experiences, and strengthen community ties.

The campaign attracted 20 participants overall, including 7 new contributors who joined Wikimedia projects for the first time. Through training, mentorship, and ongoing support, participants learned how to contribute high-quality media to Wikimedia Commons and make their work accessible to a global audience.

Capturing and Sharing Nigerian Stories

Participants documented a wide range of subjects that reflect the richness and diversity of daily life in Nigeria. Their efforts resulted in the upload of 237 photographs and 1 audio recording to Wikimedia Commons, contributing valuable open-access resources that can be used across Wikimedia projects and beyond.

One of the highlights of the campaign was a participant-led group photowalk organized in Yola by our community members who joined the campaign launch virtually. The photowalk provided contributors with an opportunity to document local environments, cultural expressions, and everyday experiences while applying the skills they had gained during the training sessions. The activity encouraged collaboration among participants and contributed significantly to the collection of media submitted during the campaign.

The submissions captured elements of community life, cultural practices, occupations, local environments, traditions, and everyday experiences in Nigeria. Together, these contributions help improve the visual representation of Nigerian communities on Wikimedia Commons and ensure that more authentic African stories are accessible to people around the world.

The campaign category and submitted works can be explored through the project page: https://w.wiki/QjuP

Celebrating Outstanding Contributions

At the conclusion of the campaign, the organizing team recognized outstanding contributors whose submissions demonstrated creativity, quality, and strong representation of the campaign theme.

The first prize was awarded to a contributor whose work stood out for its visual storytelling, it captures the ritual of beautifying an African woman submitted by User:Meritkosy.

In a quiet home in Abuja, a woman’s natural hair is skillfully braided in a moment that goes beyond everyday grooming. Rooted in African rites and rituals, hair braiding has long served as a cultural practice that symbolizes identity, community, beauty, and belonging. Traditionally, these intimate sessions created spaces for storytelling, bonding, and the passing down of values from one generation to another. Today, the ritual of caring for natural hair continues to preserve indigenous knowledge and celebrate African heritage while embracing contemporary expressions of self-care and pride.

The second prize recognized another exceptional contribution that effectively captured the everyday life in the market in Nigeria submitted by User:CalebTokula6.

Every morning, people gather at the market as part of a daily ritual of trade, interaction, and community life. The market comes alive with the movement of buyers and sellers exchanging goods, stories, and livelihoods. Beyond commerce, this routine reflects a longstanding cultural practice that sustains families, strengthens social connections, and preserves the vibrant rhythm of everyday life.

The third prize was awarded to User:Obedmakolo whose work added unique value to the collection of media documenting ritual of making money from selling local snacks, daily life of an Hausa young girl.

A young girl sits in a busy market, carefully frying awara, a beloved local Hausa delicacy, as the aroma fills the air around her. Her work reflects more than street food preparation; it is part of a daily cultural ritual that connects food, livelihood, and community. Through practices like these, traditional recipes and local culinary heritage continue to thrive, preserving the rich flavors and identity of Northern Nigerian culture for future generations

These contributions demonstrate the important role community members play in preserving and sharing local knowledge through open platforms.

Building a Stronger Open Knowledge Community

Beyond the media contributions, Wiki Loves Africa 2026 served as a capacity-building initiative for the Igala Wikimedia Community. The campaign provided participants with practical skills in photography, documentation, digital literacy, and Wikimedia contribution workflows.

The involvement of 11 new editors highlights the campaign’s role in expanding participation within the Wikimedia movement and creating pathways for sustained engagement in future projects. By contributing media that represents their communities and experiences, participants became active contributors to the global effort to close knowledge and representation gaps about Africa.

Looking Ahead

The success of Wiki Loves Africa 2026 demonstrates the growing enthusiasm for open knowledge initiatives within the Igala Wikimedia Community. The campaign not only generated valuable media content but also strengthened local participation in Wikimedia projects and encouraged more people to document their communities and cultures for future generations.

As the community continues to grow, the skills, partnerships, and momentum developed during the campaign will support future efforts to preserve and share knowledge through Wikimedia platforms. The organizing team extends its appreciation to all participants, volunteers, and supporters whose contributions made the campaign a success.

Through their photographs, audio contributions, and collaborative activities, participants helped tell stories of Nigerian cultural and everyday life that might otherwise remain undocumented. Their contributions enrich Wikimedia Commons and contribute to a more diverse and representative visual record of Africa.

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