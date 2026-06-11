Learning from People Who Work in Open Knowledge

Participants, organizers, and speakers at WikiCendekia 2026

Starting My Journey in the Wikimedia Indonesia (WMID) Ecosystem

My internship at the Education Division of Wikimedia Indonesia (WMID) became one of the experiences that changed how I see knowledge, collaborative work, and the learning process itself. At the beginning, I came with a fairly simple understanding of Wikimedia. At the time, I understood Wikimedia mainly as something closely related to Wikipedia. Only later did I realize that Wikipedia is just one of many projects under Wikimedia, as the organization that supports and drives them.

My understanding began to grow during the orientation period for new interns, particularly through the WikiLatih Online sessions, a program that introduces how Wikipedia works while guiding participants to make their first contributions. In this session, the learning focused on editing the Indonesian-language Wikipedia, from understanding article structures and using reliable sources to practicing editing directly. From there, I began to understand the Wikimedia ecosystem more comprehensively. I learned that Wikipedia articles are written by volunteers and realized that contributing to Wikimedia projects is not limited to Wikipedia alone. There are many other projects such as Wikidata, Wikivoyage, Wikimedia Commons, Wiktionary, and initiatives that promote knowledge in local languages, all of which open up wide opportunities for collaboration.

In this context, the Education Division plays an important role through programs such as WikiLatih, WikiLatih Mahir, and WikiCendekia, which became the main focus of my internship. Through this involvement, I had the opportunity to contribute to the development of capacity within the open knowledge community.

Understanding the Work Culture at WMID

In the early stage of my internship, I started learning how to edit articles on Indonesian Wikipedia. This experience helped me realize that editing involves more than writing. It requires finding reliable sources, understanding them properly, and presenting the information in a clear and responsible way. I found this process quite challenging, especially because it demands consistency and attention to detail. At the same time, I also began to understand the working culture at Wikimedia Indonesia. The staff works in an open and collaborative manner while still maintaining professional boundaries, even though the entire process is conducted remotely.

From Preparation to the Implementation of WikiCendekia 2026

WikiCendekia 2026 is a training program designed for administrators of Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects to strengthen their capacity in managing the projects while also providing a space for them to share knowledge and experiences. The program is a continuation of previous training initiatives such as WikiPelatih and earlier editions of WikiCendekia, and in 2026, it was held in Surabaya. At this stage, I began to learn more deeply about how the program was designed and implemented. At first, I imagined WikiCendekia as an ordinary technical training. However, as the process went on, I began to understand that the program has a more specific focus, particularly in strengthening the capacity of administrators across various Wiki projects such as Wikipedia, Wikisource, and other projects in local languages.

Education team members, Gio and Navee serving as hosts at WikiCendekia 2026

During the preparation process, I was involved in several aspects of organizing the program. At the initial stage, I helped draft the training agenda and prepare guidance documents and administrative materials, including coordinating participants’ travel arrangements. I also served as a point of contact for participants during the preparation period. As the event approached, I helped prepare technical needs and supported the sessions by facilitating parts of the program as an MC and moderator. In addition, I contributed to developing the concept for the event documentation and assisted with the publication process after the program concluded. The preparation process also allowed me to interact more closely with administrators through a series of discussions and coordination meetings. Through these interactions, I began to understand how different roles within the program are interconnected and form a structured workflow.

Organizing Committee at WikiCendekia 2026

Through this program, I also had the opportunity to travel to Surabaya for the first time and meet the Wikimedia Indonesia team as well as several administrators whom I had previously only known through online interactions. Meeting them in person created a different experience and made the learning process feel more tangible. The supportive atmosphere from the team and the community helped me feel more confident in carrying out my role throughout the WikiCendekia program.

Documenting Local Knowledge from Manado

Participants of WikiMaknyus Manado day-2

Beyond my main responsibilities in the Education Division, I also had the opportunity to be involved in the WikiMaknyus program initiated by the Wikimedia Jakarta Community, where I served as a local guide in Manado. WikiMaknyus is a program aimed at documenting traditional cuisines from various regions through photographing dishes and editing related information across several Wikimedia projects such as Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikibooks. This activity was also combined with WikiNgamprog, a program that collaborates with various local Wikimedia communities to improve content in regional languages across Wikimedia projects.

Participants of WikiMaknyus Manado day-1

Together with the Wikimedia Jakarta team, I supported both of these activities in Manado. I also invited friends in Manado to contribute to Wiki projects by focusing on local culinary topics, tourist destinations, and vocabulary in the Manado language. The enthusiasm of the participants was clearly visible, especially during discussions about vocabulary and pronunciation from the perspective of native speakers. In addition, I also contributed to editing the Manado language Incubator project as part of an effort to encourage the use of local languages in Wikimedia projects. This experience allowed me to explore various Wikimedia projects while also documenting local knowledge in ways that felt more contextual and meaningful.

Reflecting on My Internship Experience at Wikimedia Indonesia

This internship provided me with diverse experiences, both in terms of professional work and personal learning. Throughout the process, I met people who consistently dedicate their efforts to maintaining and contributing to open knowledge. I also had the opportunity to be involved in various programs that enriched my ability to contribute, from WikiLatih to WikiMaknyus, and to get to know the volunteer community more closely, which I had previously only observed through editing activities and various online engagements. From all these experiences, I learned that open knowledge is sustained through structured processes built on collaboration, communication, and a continuous commitment to learning.

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