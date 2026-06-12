Amplifying Women’s Stories and Indigenous Knowledge: Feminism and Folklore 2026 in the Igbo Community

The Igbo Wikimedia Community successfully organized and participated in Feminism and Folklore 2026, a global campaign that seeks to bridge gender gaps on Wikimedia projects while documenting folklore, oral traditions, and indigenous knowledge. Through the campaign, contributors worked to improve the representation of women and cultural heritage on Wikimedia platforms in the Igbo language.

Feminism and Folklore is an international initiative that encourages communities around the world to document stories about women, gender-related topics, folklore, traditions, and cultural practices that are often overlooked in mainstream knowledge spaces. For the Igbo Community, the campaign provided an opportunity to preserve local knowledge while increasing the visibility of notable women, cultural narratives, and traditional practices on Wikimedia projects.

Community Leadership and Campaign Coordination

The campaign was led by the organizing team of Hilary, Akwugo, and Pascaline, who coordinated community engagement, participant support, training activities, campaign communications, and overall implementation. Their collaborative leadership ensured that participants received the guidance and resources needed to contribute effectively throughout the campaign.

To maintain fairness and recognize quality contributions, the community also constituted a jury team that reviewed and evaluated submissions across the participating Wikimedia projects. For Igbo Wikipedia, the review process was led by Chinonso Chidi and Timzy D’Great. Contributions to Wikidata were reviewed by Hilary Ogali and Charles Chiemere, while submissions to Igbo Wikiquote were assessed by Akwugo and Pascaline Nwonnwu. The review process helped ensure that contributions met project standards while recognizing participants whose work made significant impact during the campaign.

Building Capacity Through Community Training

The campaign began with an online training session designed to introduce participants to the goals of Feminism and Folklore and provide practical guidance on contributing to Wikimedia projects. During the training, participants learned how to create and improve articles, contribute data to Wikidata, and document knowledge in ways that align with Wikimedia’s standards.

The campaign attracted 41 registered participants, including 29 new editors who joined Wikimedia projects for the first time. The training helped equip contributors with the skills needed to participate effectively and contribute meaningful content throughout the campaign period.

The strong participation of newcomers demonstrated growing interest in open knowledge initiatives and highlighted the potential of thematic campaigns to attract and retain new contributors within the Wikimedia movement.

Documenting Women’s Stories and Igbo Cultural Heritage

Throughout the campaign, participants worked on topics related to women, folklore, cultural traditions, indigenous knowledge, and notable figures whose stories have historically received limited coverage online.

Contributors focused on creating and improving content in the Igbo language, helping to expand access to knowledge for Igbo-speaking audiences while preserving important cultural narratives for future generations. By documenting both women’s experiences and traditional knowledge systems, participants contributed to addressing two significant knowledge gaps: the underrepresentation of women and the limited availability of indigenous knowledge online.

The campaign also demonstrated the value of local-language Wikimedia projects in preserving cultural heritage and ensuring that knowledge remains accessible within the communities from which it originates.

Remarkable Contributions Across Wikimedia Projects

Participants made substantial contributions across multiple Wikimedia platforms, including Igbo Wikipedia, Wikidata, and Igbo Wikiquote.

By the end of the campaign, contributors had collectively made more than 19.6K edits across Wikimedia projects. They created approximately 1.75K new articles and improved more than 9.28K existing articles, significantly expanding the breadth and quality of content available in the Igbo language.

On Wikidata, participants recorded an impressive 15.9K edits, improving structured data and strengthening connections between knowledge resources across Wikimedia projects. These contributions help make information more discoverable, reusable, and accessible to readers and researchers worldwide.

The scale of participation and content creation reflects the commitment of the Igbo Wikimedia Community to addressing content gaps and enriching the Wikimedia ecosystem with locally relevant knowledge.

The campaign outcome can be found at: Outreach dashboard

Campaign outreach dashboard showing all contributions

Recognizing Outstanding Contributors

To celebrate excellence and encourage continued participation, the campaign recognized contributors whose efforts stood out throughout the competition period.

The prize winners were selected based on the quality, quantity, and impact of their contributions across the various Wikimedia projects involved in the campaign. Their dedication helped drive the success of the initiative and inspired other participants to contribute meaningfully to the campaign’s goals.

Beyond the prize winners, every participant played an important role in expanding knowledge about women, culture, and folklore within the Wikimedia movement.



Igbo Wikipedia Winners

1st Place – User:Chinemeremprince

2nd Place – User:Nifer O

3rd Place – User:Noila’snancy1

Wikidata Winners

1st Place – User:Nachi kim

2nd Place – User:Adimora Chidinma

3rd Place – User:Chrysella

Igbo Wikiquote Winners

1st Place – User:Pheviourite

2nd Place – User:Vivian Amalachukwu

3rd Place – User:Adimora chidinma

Strengthening the Igbo Wikimedia Community

One of the most significant achievements of Feminism and Folklore 2026 in the Igbo Community was the successful engagement of new contributors. With 29 new editors participating in the campaign, the initiative served as an important entry point into the Wikimedia movement for many community members.

The campaign demonstrated how thematic editing initiatives can simultaneously address knowledge gaps, preserve cultural heritage, and build sustainable volunteer communities. By combining feminism and folklore, participants were able to contribute content that is both culturally significant and socially impactful.

The experience also strengthened collaboration among community members and reinforced the importance of documenting local knowledge in indigenous languages.

Honorable Recognition

In addition to the project winners, special recognition is extended to all participants whose dedication and contributions contributed to the success of the campaign. The achievements recorded during Feminism and Folklore 2026 demonstrate the strength of community collaboration and the growing commitment to preserving knowledge, culture, and women’s stories on Wikimedia platforms.

Looking Ahead

The success of Feminism and Folklore 2026 highlights the growing capacity of the Igbo Wikimedia Community to contribute high-quality content that reflects local perspectives, cultural heritage, and women’s experiences.

As contributors continue to build on the momentum generated by the campaign, the community remains committed to improving the representation of women and indigenous knowledge across Wikimedia projects. Through continued collaboration, training, and participation in global campaigns, the Igbo Wikimedia Community is helping to create a more inclusive and diverse knowledge ecosystem.

By documenting stories that have often been overlooked, participants are ensuring that the voices, histories, and cultural traditions of their communities remain visible and accessible for generations to come.

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