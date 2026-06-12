Kannada Wikisource 20 – The next step in Kannada’s knowledge journey

Twenty years ago, on June 3, 2006, Kannada Wikisource was created: to bring Kannada’s priceless literary heritage into the digital world, freely accessible to all. Today, in June 2026, that dream has grown into a thriving, self-driven community. Dozens of volunteers work every day to preserve, proofread, and validate Kannada literature for future generations.

To celebrate this milestone, we organized a 45-day proofreading competition (April 19 – June 3, 2026). What we got in return was far beyond numbers: it was a testament to the community’s dedication, humility, and quiet determination.

Behind every username is a real person, a real effort, and a real love for the language. With the goal of improving accuracy and quality across Kannada Wikisource, the competition saw: 33 volunteers actively participating

actively participating 19,588 new pages created

created Over 2,400 proofreads completed

completed More than 4,400 validations (the final quality check)

(the final quality check) 40,587 total edits during competition Back in October 2024, Diff published an article titled “Kannada Wikisource: Recent Activity“. In that piece, we shared: How proofreading and validation on Kannada Wikisource were steadily growing

How technical tools became more accessible to newcomers

How small, frequent workshops had a bigger impact than large, infrequent ones

🔗 Read it here: Kannada Wikisource recent activity – Diff

That article was not a one-time update. It was part of a continuous journey — and this 20th anniversary competition is the next chapter.

We have already launched Kannada–Tulu Wikilearn – a continuous online training program. It includes:

Monthly live mentoring sessions

Advanced modules on proofreading, Wikidata item creation, templates, and translation

Printed handbook in Kannada (for offline learners)

🔗 Learn more: Kannada-Tulu Wikilearn on Meta

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