Kannada Wikisource 20 – The next step in Kannada’s knowledge journey

Twenty years ago, on June 3, 2006, Kannada Wikisource was created: to bring Kannada’s priceless literary heritage into the digital world, freely accessible to all. Today, in June 2026, that dream has grown into a thriving, self-driven community. Dozens of volunteers work every day to preserve, proofread, and validate Kannada literature for future generations.
To celebrate this milestone, we organized a 45-day proofreading competition (April 19 – June 3, 2026). What we got in return was far beyond numbers: it was a testament to the community’s dedication, humility, and quiet determination.
Behind every username is a real person, a real effort, and a real love for the language. With the goal of improving accuracy and quality across Kannada Wikisource, the competition saw:
- 33 volunteers actively participating
- 19,588 new pages created
- Over 2,400 proofreads completed
- More than 4,400 validations (the final quality check)
- 40,587 total edits during competition
Back in October 2024, Diff published an article titled “Kannada Wikisource: Recent Activity“. In that piece, we shared:
- How proofreading and validation on Kannada Wikisource were steadily growing
- How technical tools became more accessible to newcomers
- How small, frequent workshops had a bigger impact than large, infrequent ones
🔗 Read it here: Kannada Wikisource recent activity – Diff
That article was not a one-time update. It was part of a continuous journey — and this 20th anniversary competition is the next chapter.
We have already launched Kannada–Tulu Wikilearn – a continuous online training program. It includes:
- Monthly live mentoring sessions
- Advanced modules on proofreading, Wikidata item creation, templates, and translation
- Printed handbook in Kannada (for offline learners)
🔗 Learn more: Kannada-Tulu Wikilearn on Meta
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