Introducing the Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Project Cohort 1

The Wiki Afrodemics Project continues its mission of improving the representation of African academics and scientists across Wikimedia projects through the Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme Cohort 1. Building on the broader work of the project, this phase introduces a stronger pan-African and multilingual approach to address persistent content and participation gaps across the continent.

Anglophone Participants Cohort 1 Francophone participants Cohort 1

Addressing Content and Participation Gaps

Despite the progress of the Wiki Afrodemics Project, ongoing analysis continues to reveal major disparities in the representation of African academics and scientists. Many Francophone and underrepresented countries still have very limited documentation of scholars, reflecting wider gaps in content coverage, language inclusion, and community participation.

These challenges highlight the need for targeted, community-driven approaches that go beyond content creation to focus on sustainable contributor development across both Francophone and Anglophone regions.

The Mentorship Approach

To respond to these gaps, the Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme was designed as a structured capacity-building initiative focused on mentorship, hands-on practice, and leadership development. The programme emphasizes practical learning through guided training in Wikipedia editing, Wikidata contribution, and resource mobilisation.

Participants receive continuous mentorship through interactive sessions and collaborative activities aimed at strengthening both individual skills and community capacity within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Call for Application Flyer

Participants

The programme onboarded 20 participants from underrepresented African countries, with priority given to contributors working on African academics and scientists.

Participants Onboarding Video

Participants will:

Receive structured mentorship across Wikipedia and Wikidata

Engage in hands-on editing and guided assignments

Participate in resource mobilisation and community development training

Collaborate across linguistic and regional boundaries

Contribute to improving visibility of African scholars and scientists

This selection ensures geographical and linguistic diversity while promoting inclusive participation across Wikimedia communities in Africa.

Mentors

The programme is supported by experienced Wikimedia contributors and community leaders who provide structured guidance, technical support, and strategic direction.

David Palfrey is Wikimedian with over 20 years of experience in movement governance and community development. He is in charge of a one month Wikidata mentorship training.

FuzzyMagma An experienced contributor with over a decade of work in Wikimedia training, content creation, and community engagement.

Shefiu Muib is an active Wikimedian focused on closing content gaps related to African academics and scientists

Blessing Ojewuyi Timothy is a wikimedia trainer and African Wiki Women member with expertise in gender gap reduction and capacity building.



Expected Impact

Through this mentorship model, the Wiki Afrodemics Project aims to strengthen contributor capacity, improve content quality and quantity, and support the emergence of local leaders within the Wikimedia movement. It also seeks to promote long-term engagement by equipping participants to independently lead future Wikimedia initiatives.

Ultimately, the programme contributes to ensuring that African scholars and scientists are accurately documented, widely accessible, and equitably represented across Wikimedia platforms.

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