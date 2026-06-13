Visibility of Communities in Nigeria on Wikidata 2.0: Expanding Digital Representation for Nigerian Communities

Event Flier

The Visibility of Communities in Nigeria on Wikidata 2.0 project was launched on 17 April 2026 as a follow-up initiative focused on documenting Nigerian communities and cultural entities on Wikidata. Hosted by the Igbo Wikimedians User Group and facilitated by Bridget2023, the project centered on communities in South-South Nigeria while welcoming contributions from other parts of the country.

The initiative featured a week-long online contest and edit-a-thon from 17–24 April 2026, bringing together volunteers to create and improve Wikidata items. Through collaborative contributions, participants helped expand the availability of structured information about Nigerian towns, villages, and cultural heritage on a global open knowledge platform.

Project Highlights

The project aimed to improve the documentation of Nigerian communities by creating and enriching data related to towns, villages, and cultural entities. It also promoted cultural preservation, tourism, inclusive representation, and contributor capacity building.

Online Session Photo

Activities began with an online launch event on 17 April 2026, followed by a week-long editing campaign. Throughout the project, participants collaborated virtually to create new content and improve existing records.

A total of 45 participants, including both new and experienced Wikimedians, took part in the initiative. Through training, mentorship, and hands-on editing, contributors developed their Wikidata skills while supporting efforts to improve the online documentation of Nigerian communities and indigenous knowledge.

Key Outcomes

The project achieved the following outcomes during the campaign:

Event Dashboard Photo

Over 300 new Wikidata items created.

More than 1,000 existing items improved.

Over 5,000 edits contributed.

Increased documentation of towns, villages, and cultural entities across South-South Nigeria.

Participation from 45 contributors, including both new and experienced Wikimedians.

Capacity building through training, mentorship, and collaborative editing activities.

Why This Matters

Many Nigerian communities remain underrepresented on open knowledge platforms despite their cultural and historical significance. By creating and improving community-related data on Wikidata, the project increased the discoverability of these communities, supported cultural preservation, and improved access to structured information for researchers, educators, and the general public.

The initiative also demonstrated the important role local contributors play in documenting and sharing knowledge about their communities.

Looking Ahead

The achievements of this project provide a strong foundation for future open knowledge initiatives in Nigeria. Building on this momentum, future efforts will focus on engaging more contributors, improving existing data, and expanding coverage to additional regions.

By fostering collaboration, skills development, and community participation, the initiative will continue to support the documentation of local knowledge and make more places, cultures, and histories accessible through open data.

For more details, visit the event page:

https://w.wiki/KzWS

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