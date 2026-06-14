A Reflection on What I Learned at My First International Women’s Day Celebration

I used to think International Women’s Day was reserved for ‘the experts’, the women who had already ‘made it.’ I didn’t realize it was actually a space for those of us currently in the messy middle of figuring things out, too.

When I saw the theme of this year’s celebration, “GIVE TO GAIN 2026“, I had questions in my curious mind. Do I have anything impactful to give? What will I gain? Money?😄

Thankfully, Africa Wiki Women hosted an insightful online event and my mind was stilled after a period of looking for answers. We listened to amazing women: Carolyn Seaman (CEO, Girls Voices Initiative), Rejoice Agbi (Executive Director, Heels and Sips Network and Groom Careers), and Obiageli Ezeilo (Founder, Wiki for Senior Citizens Network).

Africa Wiki Women IWD 2026

Here is what I found out:

There is no contribution too small to be considered an impact. Offering to help someone get something right is a “give” and when the impact multiplies from one to another, “we are gaining” and “we are getting better together”. One of the speakers shared how she mentored someone I learn from (a lot) on how to settle into the Wikimedia ecosystem and contribute effectively. Now I think I get the gist.

Celebrating IWD for the first time taught me that knowledge becomes practical when you can pass it to others around you.

I crowned the celebration with a Unilorin Wikimedia Fan Club in-person event and edit-a-thon on Wikipedia and Wikidata titled “Voices of Change: Documenting Women Activists and Politicians as part of IWD’26“. So, it’s safe to say that I just concluded the celebration but the impact continues.

After the event, we took pictures. I met Fatimah Bello, one of the event organisers and a guest on an episode of Africa Wiki Women Voices Podcast.

Hi there! My name is Adeyinka Ekundayo, and I am a Wikimedian. I hope you enjoyed reading this and gained a thing or two from my IWD 2026 Celebration.

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