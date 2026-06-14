Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso: Introducing Wikipedia Editing at PUCV

Students attending the Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso edit-a-thon, organized as part of the course “Digital Humanities: The Wikipedia Case” at the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso (PUCV), Chile; 6 May 2026.

On May 6th and June 10th, 2026, students enrolled in the course Digital Humanities: The Case of Wikipedia at the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso (PUCV), Chile, took part in Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso, a two-session Wikimedia training initiative integrated into the course curriculum.

The programme was designed as an introductory learning experience that familiarised students with Wikipedia and the wider Wikimedia ecosystem. Rather than concentrating on the immediate creation of finished articles, the initiative focused on developing the fundamental skills required to participate effectively in collaborative knowledge projects.

During the first session, held on May 6th, students were introduced to Wikimedia projects, Wikipedia’s core principles, and the role of open knowledge communities in contemporary society. Participants created user accounts, explored Wikipedia’s editing environment, and learned the key policies that guide content creation, including verifiability, the use of reliable sources, and the neutral point of view.

Group photograph of participating students in the courtyard of the Institute of History, Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso (PUCV).

The second session, held on June 10th, focused on practical editorial work. Students began identifying topics and sources that could contribute to improving existing content on the Spanish-language Wikipedia. Some participants worked on film-related articles, locating and documenting news coverage and other reliable sources that could strengthen existing entries. Others focused on articles about Chilean comedians, gathering published material that could support the expansion and improvement of biographical content. Through this process, students learned how to evaluate sources, verify information, and prepare content in accordance with Wikipedia’s editorial standards.

As most participants were new to Wikipedia editing, the work produced during the programme remains at an early stage of development. The primary objective of the initiative was therefore educational: to provide students with the technical, research, and editorial skills necessary to contribute to Wikimedia projects in a responsible and informed manner.

The course Digital Humanities: The Case of Wikipedia examines Wikipedia both as a subject of academic inquiry and as a pedagogical tool. Drawing on perspectives from the Digital Humanities, it explores collaborative knowledge production, digital literacy, governance, participation, and the social impact of open knowledge communities.

Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso reflects ongoing efforts to strengthen connections between higher education and the Wikimedia movement by introducing students to the principles and practices of open knowledge. The initiative also demonstrates how universities can support the creation, improvement, and public dissemination of freely accessible knowledge.

We thank all participating students for their contributions.

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