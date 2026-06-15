72 Hours Virtual Marathon Edit-a-thon in the Igbo Wikimedians User Group – May 2026 Edition



The Igbo Wikimedians User Group’s 72 hours virtual marathon edit-a-thon once again advanced the mission of preserving the Igbo language through open knowledge, emphasizing quality contributions over sheer volume. Launched in April 2025, the project has achieved notable success thanks to community-wide collaboration and active participation. The May 2026 edition was organized to build on that momentum while strengthening the skills of contributors.

We kicked off with our standard orientation session, helping participants get comfortable with the workflow and understand their assigned tasks. As organizers, we walked everyone through practical techniques for correcting errors and adding DEFAULTSORT templates to pages. From 28 to 31 May 2026, editors committed 72 hours to enhancing the Igbo Wikipedia. Throughout the marathon, participants concentrated specifically on:

Adding {{DEFAULTSORT}} to biography pages for better organization and accessibility. Fixing reference errors in Igbo Wikipedia to ensure integrity.

The outcomes were both measurable and inspiring. We resolved reference errors in 789 articles and enhanced 789 biography pages with . Yet beyond the numbers, what consistently stands out is the dedication of contributors across all skill levels. This project not only boosts content quality but also deepens community engagement and builds capacity among Igbo Wikimedians.

Collectively, with every single edit, we are shaping a dynamic digital future for the Igbo language and for open knowledge as a whole. I extend my profound gratitude to all participants, and to my co-organizers – Lucy Iwuala, Mark Lapang, and Hilary Ogali, for their exceptional teamwork and dedication. I eagerly anticipate the next edition of this project.

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