Preserving Stories, Traditions, and Beliefs: Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 in the Igbo Community

Stories have always been at the heart of culture.

Long before the digital age, communities passed down knowledge through folktales, myths, legends, songs, dances, festivals, and traditional practices. These stories helped explain the world, taught values, preserved history, and strengthened cultural identity across generations.

Today, while many of these traditions continue to thrive, others face the risk of being forgotten as societies evolve and oral traditions become less common. Documenting folklore and making it accessible through open knowledge platforms plays an important role in ensuring that these cultural expressions remain available for future generations to learn from and appreciate.

It is this commitment to preserving cultural heritage that drives Wiki Loves Folklore, an international photography competition that encourages people around the world to document and share folklore-related cultural practices on Wikimedia Commons.

This year, members of the Igbo Wikimedians User Group once again joined the global campaign, contributing photographs that showcased the richness and diversity of cultural Igbo traditions.

Launching Wiki Loves Folklore 2026

To mark the beginning of Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 in the Igbo Community, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group organized a virtual launch on 1 February 2026.

The session introduced participants to Wiki Loves Folklore, its objectives, and the importance of documenting cultural heritage through freely licensed media. Participants learned about the types of images that fit within the scope of the competition, Wikimedia Commons upload requirements, and best practices for contributing high-quality media.

The launch also provided an opportunity for both new and experienced contributors to learn how folklore can be documented through photography and how Wikimedia projects can serve as platforms for preserving cultural knowledge.

Snapshot of Virtual Launch Attendees

Celebrating Folklore Through Photography

Throughout February, participants documented and uploaded photographs that captured different aspects of folklore and traditional culture.

The campaign encouraged contributors to look beyond everyday photography and focus on cultural expressions such as traditional attire, festivals, dances, performances, ceremonies, crafts, and other practices that reflect the unique identities of communities.

By sharing these images on Wikimedia Commons, participants contributed to a growing collection of freely accessible media that helps improve the representation of African cultures on Wikimedia platforms.

The campaign also provided an opportunity for contributors to develop their photography and documentation skills while learning more about the value of open knowledge.

Reflections and Looking Ahead

Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 served as a reminder that folklore is more than stories from the past. It is a living expression of culture that continues to shape identities, connect communities, and preserve collective memory.

We sincerely thank everyone who participated in the campaign and contributed to its success. Through your photographs, you have helped document cultural traditions and make them freely accessible through Wikimedia Commons.

As we look ahead, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote cultural documentation, open knowledge, and community participation. We look forward to future opportunities to celebrate and preserve the stories, traditions, and heritage that make our communities unique.

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