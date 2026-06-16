Building Skills and Confidence During My Three-Month Journey Through the On Wiki Skill Program Organized by Africa Wiki Women

Proud to be part of the Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda Annual General Meeting—a time to reflect on our achievements, strengthen connections, and shape the future of open knowledge together.

When I joined the On Wiki Skills Program organized by Africa Wiki Women, I was eager to learn more about Wikimedia projects and how I could contribute to free knowledge. Over the course of three months, the program equipped me with practical skills, mentorship, and confidence that transformed me from a reader of Wikimedia platforms into an active contributor.

Exploring the Wikimedia Ecosystem

One of the first things I learned was that Wikimedia extends far beyond Wikipedia. Through the training sessions, I was introduced to various Wikimedia projects and gained a deeper understanding of how they work together to make knowledge freely accessible to everyone.



Building Practical Wikimedia Skills

One of the most rewarding aspects of the On Wiki Skills Program was the opportunity to gain hands-on experience across different Wikimedia projects. Through the training, I developed practical skills that enabled me to contribute meaningfully to free knowledge platforms.

Creating and Improving Wikidata Items

I learned how to create and enhance Wikidata items, contributing structured and reliable data to the Wikimedia ecosystem. Some of the notable Wikidata items I created include:

This experience helped me understand the importance of linked open data and how Wikidata supports knowledge sharing across Wikimedia projects.

Writing My First Wikipedia Article

A major milestone in my journey was writing and publishing a Wikipedia article about Fred Nyanzi Ssentamu. Creating an article from scratch strengthened my research, referencing, and article-writing skills while deepening my appreciation for Wikipedia’s content policies and standards.

Contributing to Wikimedia Commons

The program also introduced me to Wikimedia Commons, where I learned how to upload and share media files that can be used to support Wikimedia content and promote free access to educational resources.

Translating Knowledge into Runyankole

One of the most impactful experiences was translating articles from English into Runyankole, helping make knowledge more accessible to speakers of my local language. During the three-month program, I translated the following articles:

Through these translations, I contributed to reducing language barriers and expanding access to information for Runyankole-speaking communities.

Each of these activities strengthened my understanding of Wikimedia platforms and reinforced the importance of preserving, documenting, and sharing diverse knowledge. The experience showed me that every contribution, whether through data, articles, media, or translations, plays a role in building a more inclusive and accessible knowledge ecosystem.

The Power of Mentorship and Community

This is a testimonial graphic design for the On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program Cohort 2 (2026)

A significant part of my journey was the mentorship I received throughout the program. The guidance from experienced Wikimedians helped me overcome challenges, improve my contributions, and build confidence in my abilities. Knowing that support was always available made the learning experience both enjoyable and rewarding.

Representing the Wikimedia Community

One of the highlights of my journey came on 23 May 2026 when I had the opportunity to represent Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda at thePearl of Africa Tourism Expo 2026 held at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

Ainomugisha Brendah a Wikimedia Community User Group Uganda volunteer exhibiting at POATE 2026. I was honored to share how collaborative knowledge platforms contribute to promoting Uganda’s tourism, culture, and heritage globally.

I was honored to share how collaborative knowledge platforms contribute to promoting Uganda’s tourism, culture, and heritage globally.



Participating in such a major event demonstrated how much confidence I had gained through the program and allowed me to share the value of Wikimedia projects with a wider audience.

Growth Beyond Technical Skills

Beyond learning how to edit Wikimedia platforms, the program helped me develop confidence, communication skills, and a stronger appreciation for collaborative knowledge sharing. I now view myself not only as a consumer of information but also as a contributor helping to document and preserve knowledge for others.



Celebrating Completion and Looking Ahead

Completing the On Wiki Skills Program marked an important milestone in my Wikimedia journey. The experience has inspired me to continue contributing to Wikimedia projects, support other newcomers, and advocate for open knowledge within my community.

Appreciation

I am grateful to Africa Wiki Women, the facilitators, mentors, and fellow participants who made this learning journey possible. Their dedication, encouragement, and support created an environment where I could learn, grow, and contribute with confidence.



A Message to Future Participants

To anyone considering joining the On Wiki Skills Program, embrace every opportunity to learn and practice. Be curious, ask questions, and engage with the community. The skills, connections, and confidence you gain can open doors to meaningful contributions within the Wikimedia movement and beyond.



Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

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