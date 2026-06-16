Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Trains TACE Wiki Hub Members on Wikipedia Editing

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group successfully organized a two-day Wikipedia training for members of the TACE Wiki Hub at Tamale College of Education on 13th and 14th June 2026. The training was designed to introduce participants to Wikimedia projects, build their understanding of Wikipedia, and equip them with practical skills for contributing to the free knowledge movement.

The event brought together students and contributors who were interested in learning how Wikipedia works and how they could actively participate in creating and improving content online. Through a combination of presentations, demonstrations, practical exercises, and interactive discussions, participants gained firsthand experience in editing Wikipedia and understanding the principles that guide the platform.

The training commenced with an orientation session that introduced participants to the Wikimedia movement and its various projects. The core team members explained the vision of Wikimedia and highlighted the important role volunteers play in ensuring that reliable and freely accessible knowledge remains available to people around the world. Participants were introduced to Wikipedia’s core principles, including neutrality, verifiability, and the use of reliable sources.

A major focus of the training was helping participants transition from being readers of Wikipedia to becoming contributors. The team members guided participants through the account creation process and demonstrated how to navigate the Dagbani Wikipedia platform. By the end of the session, fourteen new Wikipedia accounts had been successfully created, marking an important milestone for the TACE Wiki Hub and the Dagbani Wikimedia community.

Participants were also introduced to the process of searching for articles and identifying opportunities for improvement. Achiri Bitamsimli, one of the facilitators, demonstrated how contributors can add information, correct inaccuracies, improve article structure, and support content with reliable references. These sessions helped participants understand that meaningful contributions can begin with simple edits and gradually develop into more advanced forms of participation.

The practical component of the training formed the heart of the program. Participants worked with their newly created accounts and engaged in hands-on editing exercises under the guidance of one of the team members, Alhaj Darajaati. They learned how to make edits, save changes, write edit summaries, and review article histories. The exercises provided participants with the confidence to apply their knowledge in a real editing environment and reinforced the collaborative nature of Wikipedia.

Throughout the training, participants actively engaged in discussions and question-and-answer sessions. These interactions provided opportunities to address challenges faced by new editors and to deepen understanding of Wikipedia’s editing culture. The enthusiasm demonstrated by participants reflected a growing interest in contributing local knowledge, language, culture, history, and educational content to Wikimedia projects.

The training achieved several notable outcomes. Fourteen new Wikipedia accounts were created on the first day and eight on the second day; participants gained practical editing experience, and a new group of potential contributors was introduced to Wikimedia projects. The event also increased awareness of the importance of free knowledge and the role local communities can play in ensuring that their stories, languages, and experiences are represented online.

Facilitators for the training

As the Wikimedia movement continues to grow in Ghana, initiatives such as this training remain essential for developing new contributors and strengthening community participation. The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group remains committed to supporting emerging editors through mentorship, capacity-building activities, and future training opportunities.

The successful training at Tamale College of Education represents another important step toward expanding access to knowledge and empowering more people to contribute to Wikipedia. With twenty-two newly registered editors and a growing interest in Wikimedia activities, the future of community-driven knowledge creation continues to look promising.

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group expresses its appreciation to all the team members, volunteers, and participants whose dedication and commitment contributed to the success of the training. Their collective efforts have helped create new opportunities for participation in the Wikimedia movement and have laid the foundation for continued growth within the TACE Wiki Hub community.

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