African & Proud Presents: Love, Culture & Community

African & Proud successfully hosted its first online community session in 2026 titled “Love, Culture & Community”, a special Valentine’s Day celebration designed to promote cultural appreciation, community bonding, and meaningful conversations around love within African communities.

Cover picture for Valentine special by African and proud

The virtual gathering brought together participants from different backgrounds to reflect on the importance of love, identity, culture, and unity. The session also served as a strategic milestone for the African and Proud community as it continues expanding collaborations across Africa.The presentation explored the true meaning of Valentine’s Day beyond romantic relationships, emphasizing love as a tool for community building, cultural preservation, respect, care, and collective responsibility. Participants engaged in thoughtful conversations around how love can strengthen communities and preserve African identity through language and culture.



Key Highlight

Valentine_special_by_African Proud





One of the highlights of the session was the discussion on love expressions across different languages and cultures. Participants learned how words such as Soyayya (Hausa), Ịhụnanya (Igbo), and Ifẹ́ (Yoruba) represent more than language, but also symbolize heritage, identity, and cultural pride. The session reinforced the idea that language remains a powerful tool for preserving African stories and traditions.



To encourage interaction and participation, the program featured engaging activities including an icebreaker session on love languages and a fun colour memory challenge that created excitement and strengthened connections among attendees. These activities helped create a warm and inclusive atmosphere during the online gathering.

Valentine special by African&Proud

Beyond the public session, African&Proud also conducted several behind-the-scenes partnership conversations aimed at strengthening regional collaboration and sustainability. Private calls were held with representatives from the Tanzania team as part of preparations for the expansion of the Culture Connect 2026 initiative.



These conversations focused on cross country collaboration, knowledge exchange, and increasing cultural representation across African communities.

The session also reaffirmed African&Proud’s commitment to sustaining existing partnerships, particularly with the Dagbani community, whose continued collaboration has contributed significantly to promoting African languages, culture, and community engagement initiatives.

During the event, participants were also introduced to upcoming African&Proud programs scheduled for 2026. These include:

Culture Connect 2026, which will focus on collaboration between Ghana, Tanzania, and Nigeria.

Wiki Classroom 3.0, an initiative designed to promote Wikipedia and its sister projects as reliable educational resources within African secondary schools.

Afroyanga Bootcamp 3.0, a capacity-building program focused on increasing African representation, languages, and content within the Wikimedia movement.

The session concluded with a final reflection emphasizing that love is intentional, cultural, and communal. Participants were encouraged to continue building communities rooted in respect, inclusion, cultural pride, and unity.

As African&Proud continues to grow, this first online community session marks an important step toward building stronger cultural connections across Africa while creating safe and engaging spaces for conversations that celebrate African identity and heritage.For those who may have missed the session, the link to access it is available here. . If you wish to become an active member of our community, please take a moment to complete the registration form. For those who may want to join our WhatsApp Community, you can do so here.

Let’s work together to bridge the gap in information about Africa on Wikipedia and sister projects. Together, let’s make African culture more visible by editing one article at a time!

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