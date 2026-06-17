Empowering New Editors to Bridge the Gender Gap: My Experience as a Mentor in the EditHer Africa April 2026 Contest

EditHer April Edition Launch Flyer

The April 2026 edition of the EditHer Africa Contest brought together contributors from across the continent under the theme “African Women in Work and Leadership.” The campaign focused on improving the representation of African women on Wikimedia platforms by creating, translating, and improving articles and Wikidata items about women making significant contributions in leadership, entrepreneurship, academia, public service, science, technology, and the creative industries.

As a mentor during the contest, I had the opportunity to support participants, particularly new editors, as they learned how to contribute effectively to Wikipedia by training them on how to translate articles in Wikipedia.

Building Capacity Through Translation

One of my primary responsibilities was training participants on how to translate articles on Wikipedia. Translation plays a crucial role in making knowledge accessible to diverse communities, particularly in regions where local languages remain underrepresented online.

During the session I took participants around on how to translate articles. I showed them two ways of doing it, one being Wikipedia’s Content Translation tool and the other, which is just splitting tabs having both the source and the currently translating article. The reason why I taught these two distinct methods is because Wikipedia’s Content Translation tool was a way of getting most of the content down as quickly as possible but also worrying about inaccuracies. The other way was a good reference on what makes a good edit for beginners.

Documenting African Women’s Achievements

The contest focused on documenting African women whose work and leadership continue to shape communities and industries across the continent. Participants contributed articles about women leaders, entrepreneurs, academics, artists, activists, and professionals whose achievements deserve greater visibility.

Beyond article creation, contributors also improved existing content and enhanced Wikidata items, helping to make information more accessible and discoverable across Wikimedia projects. These efforts contribute directly to addressing the gender content gap that still exists on Wikimedia platforms, where women remain significantly underrepresented in both content and contributor communities.

Mentorship and Community Growth

Mentorship was an important component of the campaign. I was once a mentee myself and stepping in as a mentor was very rewarding. Having the opportunity to research and prepare myself for the session took me back to why I enjoy being a part of the movement. The experience demonstrated the importance of continuous guidance in retaining new contributors. Many participants who initially joined with little or no editing experience became active contributors capable of creating and improving content independently by the end of the campaign.

Looking Ahead

The EditHer Africa Contest continues to play an important role in promoting gender equity within the Wikimedia movement. By documenting the achievements of African women and empowering new contributors with the skills needed to participate, the campaign helps ensure that African stories are represented more accurately and inclusively online.

As a mentor, it was rewarding to witness participants grow in confidence and contribute meaningful content that expands knowledge about African women in leadership and work. These contributions not only improve Wikimedia projects but also inspire future generations by making the achievements of African women more visible to the world. A special thanks to Africa Wiki Women for ensuring that becomes a reality.

Through continued collaboration, mentorship, and community engagement, we can further close gender content gaps and build a more inclusive digital knowledge ecosystem for everyone.

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