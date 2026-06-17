From Oral Traditions to Open Knowledge: What We Learned from Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 in Botswana

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Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 in Botswana provided an opportunity not only to document and celebrate cultural heritage, but also to reflect on how communities engage with open knowledge, cultural preservation, and digital participation.

As organizers (WikiVerse Botswana) and participants worked together throughout the campaign, several important lessons emerged that may help strengthen future heritage documentation initiatives in Botswana and across Africa.

Cultural Heritage Exists Beyond Museums

One of the most significant learnings from the project was that folklore and cultural heritage are not confined to historical records or museums. Participants demonstrated that folklore is a living and evolving part of everyday life, reflected in language, oral traditions, traditional attire, indigenous knowledge, customs, ceremonies, and community practices.

Many contributors initially associated cultural documentation with historical artifacts. However, through discussions and contributions, participants recognized that contemporary cultural expressions are equally important to document and preserve.

Communities Are Willing to Share Knowledge When Given the Right Platform

Photo guide at Mmakgodumo dam In Kanye

The project revealed a strong willingness among community members to contribute knowledge about their cultural backgrounds. Many participants possessed valuable information and experiences but had never considered that these could contribute to global knowledge platforms such as Wikimedia Commons and Wikipedia.

Providing a structured and supportive environment helped participants see themselves not only as consumers of information but also as creators and custodians of knowledge.

Digital Skills Remain Essential for Cultural Documentation

A recurring observation throughout the campaign was the importance of digital literacy. While participants were enthusiastic about sharing cultural knowledge, some required additional support in areas such as uploading media, understanding free licenses, sourcing information, and contributing to Wikimedia platforms.

This highlighted the need for continued capacity-building initiatives that combine cultural preservation with practical digital skills development.

Representation Gaps Still Exist

The project also reinforced the reality that many aspects of Botswana’s cultural heritage remain underrepresented online. Several participants struggled to find existing Wikimedia content covering local traditions, folklore, and cultural practices.

This gap presents both a challenge and an opportunity. It demonstrates the importance of local contributors in ensuring that Botswana’s cultural narratives are represented accurately and authentically within the global knowledge ecosystem.

Partnerships Strengthen Community Impact

Collaboration with educational institutions, community leaders, and cultural stakeholders proved valuable in expanding participation and creating awareness. The campaign demonstrated that partnerships could help reach new audiences, build trust, and encourage sustained engagement beyond a single event.

Future heritage initiatives would benefit from even stronger collaboration with cultural institutions, educators, and local knowledge holders.

Looking Ahead

Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 reaffirmed that documenting cultural heritage is not only about preserving the past but also about empowering communities to share their stories with the world. The campaign contributed to expanding cultural representation on Wikimedia platforms while fostering skills, confidence, and community engagement among participants.

Panelists for the WLF in Botswana 2026 In Kanye Event coordinator Mr. Mothusi Sekhomba Mme Banka Modisathebe MmaMoamoge as a panelist Participants during Pannel discussions at the Kanye public Library

As Botswana continues to participate in global open knowledge initiatives, there is an opportunity to build on these lessons by creating more pathways for communities to document, preserve, and celebrate their living heritage.

The success of Wiki Loves Folklore 2026 demonstrates that when communities are given the tools and support to share their knowledge, they become active contributors to preserving culture for future generations.

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