Le voilà enfin ! The Wikimania 2026 conference program is live

The Wikimania program is now live! It’s time to start getting excited about what’s to come. Have a look through the program and see what offerings catch your eye. If you’re logged in while browsing, you can start building your personal itinerary by “star”ing your favorite sessions.

This program was a labor of love from over 25 Wikimedians around the globe, who carefully reviewed nearly 700 submissions. Whether you are joining us in Paris, or participating online, the Wikimania 2026 conference program – with its theme of Liberty, Equity, Reliability – has something for everyone in the Wikimedia community.

Some highlights:

It’s designed to be highly interactive, with a heavy emphasis on workshops.

It’s more multilingual than ever before, with 36 sessions (including pre-conference events and meetups) delivered in French, and a dozen more in Spanish and Arabic. Live interpretation will be available throughout Wikimania in four conference rooms in English, French, Spanish, and Arabic.

For in-person attendees, we are offering cultural visits and guided tours at various Parisian museums and partner institutions.

There are a multitude of sessions covering every facet of the topic du jour – artificial intelligence – and how AI is challenging and enabling the free knowledge movement in new ways. But that’s not all! You can look forward to:

Keynote panel discussions featuring UNESCO and other partners and sponsors supporting the Wikimedia movement.

Celebrations of our volunteers and projects, including the Wikimedians of the Year.

Lightning talks and panels on topics ranging from human rights and online safety to structured data on Commons, and wild ideas.

Registration to attend Wikimania 2026 virtually is still open and we encourage you to sign up! And if you can’t wait for Wikimania, the good news is that you can sign up for our first-ever Team Challenges. The Team Challenges connect Wikimedians and non-Wikimedians with diverse skillsets to collaborate on innovation. The event kicks off online at the beginning of July.

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