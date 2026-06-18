Documenting Jember’s Cultural Heritage Through Open Knowledge

Through this cultural documentation project in Jember, more than 1,900 media files were uploaded to Wikimedia Commons. These files include photographs, traditional dance videos, documentation of Jember Pendalungan culture, traditional wedding attire, museums, historical sites, cultural tourism destinations, culinary heritage, and many other aspects of local life. Released under open licenses, these materials can now be freely reused across Wikimedia projects, educational activities, research, and other open knowledge initiatives.

Behind the thousands of files now available on Wikimedia Commons lies a process that was far from simple. Cultural preservation is not just about taking photographs and uploading them to the internet. Every piece of documentation required travel to different locations, extensive information gathering, building trust with local communities, and ensuring that the resulting materials could be shared openly for public use.

The collection covers a wide range of cultural heritage and local knowledge, including Jember batik, traditional foods and beverages, the Tobacco Museum, the Letter Museum, the Telu Museum, Tari Lahbako, and historical sites such as Situs Duplang, Situs Beteng Boto Mulyo, and Benteng Pendem Cakru. The project also documented places that play an important role in Jember’s local identity, including Papuma Beach, Pancer Puger Beach, Watu Ulo, Tanjung Market, Jember Town Square, and several community-managed tourism villages.

To create this documentation, the team visited more than twenty locations across Jember. While some sites were relatively easy to access, others were located in remote areas or cultural heritage sites that are rarely visited. During this process, we received support from local government officials who were conducting visits to several heritage sites as part of their own cultural preservation programs. This collaboration helped us access locations that would otherwise have been difficult to reach and provided valuable insights into their historical and cultural significance.

As a small team with diverse backgrounds, we also faced a number of logistical challenges. Some team members were university students, while others balanced the project alongside professional responsibilities. To make the most of the limited time available, we divided tasks and organized field visits flexibly. On several occasions, team members worked simultaneously at different documentation sites, allowing us to cover more locations and record a wider range of cultural heritage within a limited timeframe.

One of the most memorable aspects of the project was documenting Jember’s traditional wedding attire. Unlike museums or tourist attractions, information about these traditional costumes is rarely available online. In fact, many local residents were unaware of the existence or distinctions between the different styles of wedding attire still used within Jember’s cultural traditions. Finding costume owners, bridal stylists, and individuals with detailed cultural knowledge required extensive outreach and research.

Another challenge involved finding a suitable location for documentation. We needed a studio that not only offered appropriate facilities but was also willing to support documentation under open licensing conditions. During the search, we visited four different studios. The first declined to provide the copyright release required for uploading materials to Wikimedia Commons. Two others lacked the facilities needed for documenting traditional dances and cultural attire. After considerable effort, we finally found a studio that was willing to collaborate and met the technical requirements needed for the project.

Documenting traditional wedding attire and dance performances became one of the most rewarding parts of the project because it helped make cultural knowledge accessible that had previously been difficult to find and was rarely documented. Through Wikimedia Commons, these photographs and videos can now be freely reused by anyone, including for Wikipedia articles, educational resources, research, and future cultural documentation efforts.

To improve discoverability and reuse, the project also created 29 subcategories within the Digital Ethnography Jember category on Wikimedia Commons. These subcategories cover cultural themes, historical sites, museums, culinary heritage, traditional attire, project activities, and contributions created by participants of the Wikibooks training program. This structure helps ensure that Jember’s cultural documentation can be easily found, reused, and expanded by Wikimedia contributors and the wider public.

The project’s contributions extended beyond Wikimedia Commons. To strengthen data connections and improve the discoverability of Jember’s cultural heritage within the Wikimedia ecosystem, the team also edited six existing Wikidata items and created seventeen new ones related to cultural sites, heritage locations, and documented objects.

Through Wikimedia Commons and Wikidata, many aspects of Jember’s cultural heritage that were previously preserved only in personal archives, local collections, or community memory have become more accessible to the public. The documentation created through this project contributes to a broader effort to expand open knowledge about Jember’s cultural heritage while improving the representation of local Indonesian culture across Wikimedia projects.

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