How mentorship transform my wiki journey

The Africa Wiki Women On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program was a meaningful learning experience that strengthened my understanding of Wikimedia projects and improved my ability to contribute effectively to free knowledge platforms.

I joined the program with curiosity and a strong desire to grow my skills in Wikimedia editing. Throughout the mentorship, I gained practical experience working across Wikimedia Commons, Wikipedia, and Wikidata, while also learning the principles that guide responsible contributions to the Wikimedia ecosystem.

The structured training sessions and hands-on assignments made the learning process both engaging and demanding. I developed a deeper appreciation for accuracy, proper sourcing, and the importance of free and open knowledge. The mentorship also helped me overcome initial challenges in editing and building confidence as a contributor.

One of the most impactful aspects of the program was the sense of community. Learning alongside other African women from different countries created a supportive environment where knowledge was shared freely, and growth was collective. The mentorship not only improved my technical skills but also strengthened my communication and collaboration abilities.As part of the program, participants contributed to Wikimedia projects through editing activities, media uploads, and structured assignments.

Some of the articles I improved

My highlight

A major highlight of the experience was the graduation ceremony, where mentees shared their testimonies and reflected on their growth. My own testimonial emphasized how the program was both enjoyable and demanding, while also reinforcing my commitment to continuous learning and improvement in Wikimedia contributions.

The mentorship has strengthened my experience to continue contributing to Wikimedia projects with greater confidence and accuracy. It also deepened my interest in supporting knowledge equity and increasing representation of African women in digital spaces.

I remain committed to growing as a Wikimedian and applying the skills gained to contribute meaningfully to the global open knowledge movement.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

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