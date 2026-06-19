From Everyday Practices to Shared Knowledge: Documenting Culture Through Wiki Loves Africa 2026

Wiki Loves Africa 2026 in the Igbo Community

Every day, millions of people document their lives online.

We share photos of family gatherings, cultural celebrations, meals, festivals, and everyday moments. Content creators film “day in my life” videos, photographers capture community events, and social media users preserve memories with a single click.

Yet many of the cultural practices that shape our identities often remain undocumented or inaccessible beyond the communities where they take place.

From naming ceremonies and initiation rites to traditional festivals and spiritual observances, these practices tell important stories about who we are and how we live. When documented and shared responsibly, they become valuable records of culture, history, and collective memory.

This idea sat at the heart of Wiki Loves Africa 2026, which challenged participants across the continent to document and share photographs, audio recordings, and videos under the theme “Rites and Rituals.”

For the Igbo Wikimedians User Group, the campaign became an opportunity not only to document culture but also to introduce more people to the role open knowledge can play in preserving it.

Launching Wiki Loves Africa 2026 in the Igbo Community

To kick off the campaign, the Igbo Wikimedians User Group organized a virtual launch on 6 March 2026. The session introduced participants to the Wiki Loves Africa competition in the Igbo Community, the 2026 theme, and the different ways contributors could participate through photographs, audio recordings, and videos.

Participants also received guidance on Wikimedia Commons, file licensing, upload requirements, and how to create meaningful descriptions that help contextualize cultural practices being documented.

The virtual launch brought together both experienced Wikimedians and newcomers interested in learning how they could contribute to preserving African cultural heritage through open knowledge platforms.

In-person Launch and Training Event

To complement the virtual launch, the community organized a physical training event on 14 March 2026 in Awka, Anambra State.

The event provided participants with practical training on photography, cultural documentation, Wikimedia Commons uploads, and the importance of freely licensed media. Participants learned how to identify subjects that aligned with the campaign theme and how to capture media that would be useful for educational and documentation purposes.

Beyond the technical aspects of photography, discussions also focused on the importance of preserving cultural heritage and ensuring that local stories and traditions are represented on Wikimedia platforms.



Training Session Upload Session

Following the training sessions, participants embarked on a photo walk around Awka, putting their newly acquired skills into practice while documenting scenes and cultural elements connected to the theme.

The photo walk encouraged participants to view their surroundings differently, recognizing that many everyday practices and traditions are valuable cultural records worthy of preservation.

Photo Walk Session Photo Walk Session Photo Walk

Contributions to the Campaign

Throughout the campaign, participants documented a variety of rites, rituals, and cultural practices through photographs and audio recordings.

By the end of the campaign, contributors had uploaded 1392 media files to Wikimedia Commons, helping to expand freely accessible documentation of African cultural heritage.

The campaign also provided opportunities for participants to learn new skills, engage with the Wikimedia movement, and contribute knowledge that can be accessed by people around the world.

Recognizing Outstanding Contributions

At the conclusion of the campaign, outstanding submissions were recognized in both the photo and audio categories.

Photo Category

First Place:File:Nwa Dibia (Chief Priests Assistant) and male Initiates.jpg

User:Ide8sion Second Place: File:Dance troupe.jpg

User:Utibe Noah Silas Third Place:ile:Traditional Ncha Nchọ Game.jpg

User:Johnnybam

Audio Category



File:Ekpere na asusu Igbo.ogg by User:Dagentle

Reflections and Looking Ahead

One of the key lessons from Wiki Loves Africa 2026 is that culture is not only found in grand ceremonies or historic events. It is also found in everyday practices, routines, and traditions that shape our communities and identities.

By documenting and sharing these moments through Wikimedia Commons, participants contributed to preserving cultural knowledge that can be freely accessed, appreciated, and learned from by people around the world.

The Igbo Wikimedians User Group extends its appreciation to all participants, facilitators, volunteers, and community members who contributed to the success of the campaign.

We look forward to next year’s edition and invite anyone interested in documenting culture and sharing knowledge to join the Igbo Wikimedians User Group and be part of our growing community.

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