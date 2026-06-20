From Learner to Contributor: My Experience in the Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme

Before joining the Wiki Afrodemics Mentorship Programme, my understanding of the Wikimedia ecosystem was very limited. I had little exposure to how Wikipedia and its sister projects functioned, and I had not yet developed the skills needed to actively contribute to any Wikimedia-related initiatives.

I was one of the two people who were selected from Uganda, and participating in the mentorship programme marked a turning point in my learning journey. It provided me with structured guidance, practical experience, and the opportunity to build my capacity in contributing to Wikipedia projects. Through continuous learning and hands-on engagement, I have been able to strengthen my understanding of open knowledge practices and improve my technical editing skills.

More importantly, the programme has served as a bridge into a global community of Wikimedians. It has connected me with contributors from different parts of the world, creating opportunities for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and exposure to diverse perspectives. This experience has not only enhanced my confidence but has also deepened my commitment to contributing meaningfully to the Wikimedia movement.

Anglophone Participants

Editing skills

Throughout the three-month mentorship programme, I have gained valuable skills that have significantly improved my understanding of editing across Wikimedia platforms, including Wikidata, Wikipedia, and Wikimedia Commons. This experience has deepened my appreciation of open collaboration and highlighted the crucial role volunteers play in improving and expanding Wikipedia’s knowledge base.

Here are some of the items I have created and contributed to during the programme:

Growth

Malona Adige graduation image

The programme had a significant impact on both my personal skills and academic growth. At the beginning of the mentorship, I found the experience quite challenging, as I was still adjusting to the learning process and the expectations of the programme. However, after the first week, I began to adapt, and everything gradually became clearer and easier to understand.

The experience taught me the importance of teamwork and the value of sharing knowledge within a collaborative environment. It also helped me build confidence in expressing my ideas, actively participating in discussions, and completing tasks and assignments within set deadlines. Overall, the mentorship programme has strengthened my discipline, communication skills, and commitment to continuous learning.

Challenges

There were challenges along the way, particularly in understanding Wikipedia policies, determining the notability of certain articles, and meeting sourcing requirements. However, these challenges helped me develop persistence, improve my attention to detail, and gain a deeper understanding of community standards and expectations within the Wikimedia ecosystem.

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