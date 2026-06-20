WikiChallenge African Schools 2026: Botswana’s Teachers Empowering Young Knowledge Creators

Wiki Challenge Group Photo

On 26 February 2026, I had the privilege of facilitating a Training of Trainers (ToT) session in Francistown, Ntshe House as part of the WikiChallenge African Schools 2026 programme.

The training brought together 15 passionate educators from 12 schools across Botswana. These teachers were nominated through the Ministry of Education and will play a key role in guiding learners throughout the competition. As a trainer, it was exciting to see the enthusiasm in the room. Many participants were being introduced to Vikidia for the first time, yet they quickly embraced the idea of helping learners become creators of knowledge rather than just consumers of it.

Candy presenting

The WikiChallenge African Schools programme, supported by Wiki In Africa, Orange Foundation Botswana, Wikimedia Community User Group Botswana, and the Ministry of Education encourages learners aged 9–13 to research and write articles about their communities, culture, traditions, and environment. Through this process, learners develop valuable skills in research, critical thinking, digital literacy, and writing.

During the training, we explored how teachers can support learners in identifying topics, conducting research, and creating quality articles. We also discussed the importance of documenting local knowledge and ensuring Botswana’s stories are represented online. One of the most rewarding parts of this journey has been seeing the articles that learners have already developed with the support of their teachers.

Articles Created by Participating Schools on Vikidia

Learners have produced a diverse range of articles that showcase Botswana’s rich culture, heritage, and community life:

Presentation

Reading through these articles, I was impressed by the learners’ curiosity and their commitment to preserving local knowledge. From cultural practices and heritage sites to village histories and rural development, the topics reflect the unique stories that make Botswana special.

Wikipedia on mobile

The participating schools include Mabesekwa, Matsitama, Kutamogoree, Joseph Anderson, Mosojane, Mulambakwena, Patayamatebele, Mowana, Kalakamati, Makaleng, Butale, and Moroka Primary Schools.

What stands out most about this programme is that it gives young learners a voice. It shows them that their communities, traditions, and experiences matter and deserve to be documented and shared with the world. As the competition continues, I am looking forward to seeing even more articles created by these talented learners. Their work is not only helping them build important digital skills but is also ensuring that Botswana’s stories are preserved for future generations.

I would like to thank the Wiki In Africa, Orange Foundation Botswana, Wikimedia Community User Group Botswana, and the Ministry of Education and all the dedicated teachers who are making this initiative a success. Most importantly, congratulations to the learners who are proving that age is no barrier when it comes to contributing meaningful knowledge to the world. We look forward to the next phase of the competition and are hopeful that the national and international winners will be announced this quarter and wish all participating schools the very best as they continue creating and sharing knowledge with the world.

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