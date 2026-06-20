WikiLatih Bogor Creating a Space for Learning, Sharing, and Bridging Generations

The journey to Bogor Regency that weekend felt different. Wikimedia Indonesia, through the Wikimedia Bandung Community, traveled from Bandung to organize WikiLatih Wikipedia in Bogor, a training program designed to introduce participants to contributing to Wikimedia projects, particularly Wikipedia.

Yet beyond a technical workshop, the event became a collection of meaningful stories and memorable experiences. I was not traveling alone. Joining us were Hayati Mayang Arum, Hasnanf, Diahasy, and Pendekaranakbangsa.

We worked together to bring WikiLatih Bogor to life | Oceanmuse, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Bogor is no ordinary location in the history of the Sundanese people. The region holds deep historical significance as the center of the Sunda Kingdom.

Historical records note that Pakuan Pajajaran, located in present-day Bogor City, once served as the capital and administrative center of the Sunda Kingdom after it was relocated from Kawali, in present-day Ciamis.

It was on this land, rich with historical heritage, that we invited participants to continue the tradition of preserving and sharing knowledge in the digital age.

WikiLatih Bogor was made possible through collaboration between Wikimedia Indonesia, the Wikimedia Bandung Community, Improve Foundation, and Forum Taman Bacaan Masyarakat Bogor.

This collaboration brought together participants from diverse backgrounds, including literacy activists, community library managers, teachers, university students, and civil servants.

Interestingly, the promotion of the event highlighted the strength of Bogor’s literacy networks. While registration information was initially distributed through official channels, it quickly spread through WhatsApp groups among literacy communities.

Many participants learned about the training through recommendations and messages shared by fellow community members. This demonstrated how strong inter-community networks continue to serve as valuable social capital in encouraging public participation.

One of the most memorable aspects of the training was the intergenerational exchange that took place. As facilitators, we are accustomed to learning from teachers, senior civil servants, and experienced community leaders. Therefore, it felt somewhat intimidating to stand in front of them and introduce Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects.

Strengthening our foundation through collaboration | Oceanmuse, CC BY 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

That initial hesitation soon turned into admiration. Senior participants showed remarkable openness to learning new skills. They actively asked questions, experimented with editing articles, and discussed the importance of free knowledge.

This experience served as a reminder that the willingness to learn knows no age. In fact, it was from some of the more senior participants that we learned the value of humility and the importance of continuing to adapt to an ever-changing world.

Alongside the serious learning sessions, the training also brought its own set of dynamics that enriched the overall experience. Prior to the event, participants were encouraged to create their Wikipedia accounts in advance so that the hands-on editing sessions could run more efficiently.

On the day of the training, several participants required additional assistance to ensure their accounts were ready to use when the editing session began. The organizing team worked closely with participants to resolve various technical issues, allowing everyone to take part in the training smoothly.

This experience highlighted that Wikipedia editing training involves more than just delivering learning materials. It also requires facilitators to be responsive and prepared to support participants as they navigate different digital platforms.

With participants coming from diverse backgrounds and age groups, each individual had different support needs. These differences became an important part of the learning process and contributed to making the training more inclusive and meaningful.

The training also successfully introduced participants to the practice of deepening knowledge through reliable and verifiable sources. Their enthusiasm was evident in the lively discussions that emerged while selecting article topics.

One participant from Lombok shared information about the Bau Nyale ceremony, which then inspired another contributor to write an article on the subject.

As a result, the Bau Nyale article was recognized as the best article produced during the training. The article exceeded 3,000 bytes in length, included three images, and demonstrated a well-structured composition covering the definition, history, and traditions associated with the ceremony.

In addition, the use of clear and accessible Sundanese language contributed to a coherent narrative, making the article easy and enjoyable to read.

Another unique aspect of WikiLatih Bogor was its approach to language. The event was designed with Sundanese in mind as the mother tongue of many people in West Java.

However, Indonesian was used as the primary language of instruction to ensure that all participants could comfortably follow the training.

The same principle applied to editing activities. Participants were encouraged to contribute not only to Sundanese Wikipedia but also to Indonesian Wikipedia.

This approach created a more inclusive environment for participants who were not native Sundanese speakers. At the same time, it offered opportunities for participants to explore and learn more about the Sundanese language through the articles available on Wikimedia projects.

As a result, the training not only encouraged the growth of new Wikipedia contributors but also created a meeting point between language preservation and the free knowledge movement.

Ultimately, WikiLatih Bogor demonstrated that knowledge grows through collaboration. From the historical legacy of Pajajaran and the strength of literacy networks to intergenerational learning and shared laughter over forgotten passwords, every aspect of the event enriched our experience as part of the free knowledge movement.

Every participant brought their own story, and every edit made became a small but meaningful step toward ensuring that knowledge about Indonesia remains accessible to everyone, everywhere.

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