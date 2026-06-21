One Like, One Edit, One Translation, Endless Possibilities: My Wikimedia Story

It started with a simple scroll through Facebook in March 2023, an invitation to commemorate Wangari Maathai Day by translating climate change articles from English into Setswana. What seemed like a small opportunity become the beginning of a journey I never imagined. I am Ntlafatso Veronicah Gaowele, a bilingual Wikimedian from Botswana committed to preserving local knowledge and inspiring others to join the Wikimedia movement.

Discovering Wikimedia

After seeing the announcement on Facebook, I registered immediately. A few weeks later, I volunteered to welcome guests during a panel discussion on “The Impact of Climate Change in Botswana,” held in commemoration of Wangari Maathai Day at Big Five Lodge in Mogoditshane.Curious to learn more, I attended in-person training sessions and participated in online workshops that introduced me to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects. Accessing the internet was not always easy. Driven by a desire to learn, I would sometimes walk to a nearby primary school and use the available Wi-Fi to attend online training sessions despite connectivity challenges.My first contribution was a modest few translated words in a Setswana article. Yet that small edit opened the door to a world of collaboration, learning and impact. Through training sessions and edit-a-thons, I met fellow contributors who shared the same passion for free knowledge and encouraged me to continue contributing.

Growing Through Contributions

As my confidence grew, I began translating articles on sports, particularly football. During my first competition, I finished third, an achievement that inspired me to continue contributing. I later participated in a Wikidata challenge and emerged as the top contributor. These achievements encouraged me to continue contributing and participating in other campaigns and training opportunities.

Over time, my involvement expanded beyond editing. I co-facilitated the Art+Feminism campaign under the “Closing the Gender Gap in Wikiquote” initiative and became increasingly interested in strengthening Setswana representation across Wikimedia projects. Inspired by this vision, I helped initiate the Setswana Wikiquote project, which is currently being developed in the Wikimedia Incubator.

As I gained experience, I also became more comfortable supporting other contributors and sharing the skills I had acquired with newcomers to the movement.

Participant during training

Contributing as a Focus Group Member

Serving as a Focus Group Member has allowed me to contribute to both content development and community growth. I have restructured and improved more than 90 Setswana Wikipedia articles, ensuring that topics relevant to Botswana and Setswana speakers are represented accurately and respectfully.Beyond content creation, I have facilitated training sessions and supported the organization of several community workshops. These activities have given me opportunities to mentor new editors, share technical skills, and strengthen the Wikimedia community in Botswana.Through these efforts, I have sought not only to increase Setswana representation on Wikipedia but also to help build a sustainable and engaged community of contributors dedicated to preserving and sharing our language and culture.

Learning and Personal

My Wikimedia journey has helped me develop valuable skills in digital literacy, data management, public speaking, and community organizing. It has strengthened my ability to conduct research, verify information, and communicate knowledge responsibly and effectively.Beyond technical skills, Wikimedia has transformed me personally. It has helped me become a more confident leader and mentor, empowering others to discover their voices and contribute meaningfully to the open knowledge movement.Seeking to strengthen my leadership skills, I enrolled in leadership and mentorship programs offered by Africa Wiki Women. These experiences enriched my understanding of collaborative leadership, inclusive facilitation, and sustainable community building. They also reinforced my commitment to lifelong learning and to empowering others in the pursuit of knowledge equity.

Overcoming Challenges

Limited internet access and the lack of digital resources have been among the greatest challenges in my journey. Since 2023, I have relied primarily on my mobile phone to create, translate, and edit articles. Editing exclusively on a phone has been challenging, especially because I do not own a laptop.Although I contribute less frequently than before, I continue supporting others who need assistance with creating, translating, and improving articles. Balancing volunteer work with other responsibilities has also required discipline, but with effective time management and support from the Wikimedia community, I have found a sustainable rhythm.

Impact on My Community

Contributing content in my native language has deepened my appreciation for Setswana culture and heritage. It has also inspired others to recognize the importance of preserving local knowledge.The impact extends far beyond online contributions. When communities see their languages, traditions, and stories represented on Wikipedia, they experience a sense of pride and belonging. Contributing to English Wikipedia has also strengthened my English writing skills, while community engagement has improved my public speaking and presentation abilities.

Botswana Wikimedia User Group during training

Memorable Moments

One of my most memorable experiences occurred during a community training session when a participant successfully created their first article in Setswana. Seeing the joy and pride on their face reminded me that Wikimedia is about much more than editing, it is about empowerment, representation, and creating a lasting legacy for future generations.Another highlight of my journey was serving as an international jury member for Wiki Loves Monuments 2025 and receiving the International Wikidata Award in 2024. These experiences affirmed that local knowledge work has global significance and that contributions from our communities matter on the international stage.

Continuing the Journey

Today, my Wikimedia journey continues with the same curiosity and enthusiasm that first brought me into the movement. Every edit, translation, photograph, and data contribution forms part of a broader effort to advance knowledge equity and ensure that underrepresented voices are heard.I remain committed to training and mentoring others, expanding Setswana and English content, and ensuring that our stories, perspectives, and cultural heritage are represented within the global knowledge ecosystem.Wikimedia has become much more than a digital platform for me. It is a community, a classroom, and a movement that has shaped who I am. As I look to the future, I remain inspired by the possibilities that open knowledge creates and by the collective impact we can achieve when knowledge is accessible to everyone.If one Facebook post could change my life, perhaps one edit can change someone else’s. I hope my story encourages more people, especially young Africans and Setswana speakers, to join the Wikimedia movement and help preserve our knowledge for generations to come.

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