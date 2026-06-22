From Engagement to Collaboration: The Future of Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso’s Heritage Work

Participants in the Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso Heritage Day activity, held at the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso (PUCV), May 2025.

Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso’s participation in Chile’s 2025 Heritage Day marked an important milestone in the development of the initiative. More than a one-time event, it provided an opportunity to reflect on the role that open knowledge initiatives can play in promoting and preserving architectural, cultural, and environmental heritage.

The activity brought together students, academics, volunteers, and members of the public around a shared interest in understanding and sharing local heritage. Through conversations and exchanges with participants, the event revealed a strong interest in creating spaces where communities can actively contribute to documenting and disseminating knowledge about their history, places, and cultural expressions.

One of the main outcomes of this experience was the recognition that heritage becomes more meaningful when people are directly involved in its documentation and dissemination. In this regard, Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso seeks to provide tools and opportunities that transform interest in heritage into concrete actions aimed at recording, preserving, and openly sharing knowledge. The event also highlighted the value of collaborative platforms such as Wikipedia in making heritage-related information more accessible to wider audiences.

The activities carried out during Heritage Day helped strengthen connections among individuals and institutions that share similar goals, creating a foundation for collaboration that continues to shape future initiatives. The experience demonstrated the potential of projects that bring together heritage, education, community engagement, and digital participation.

Participants attending the Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso activity during Chile’s 2025 Heritage Day celebrations at the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso (PUCV).

Attendees of the Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso Heritage Day activity at the Pontifical Catholic University of Valparaíso (PUCV), May 2025.

Looking ahead, Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso aims to establish a more permanent line of work focused on the collaborative documentation of local heritage. This includes expanding training opportunities, promoting editing and content-creation activities, and encouraging greater participation from communities interested in preserving and sharing their collective memory. Additional efforts are expected to create opportunities for participants to develop practical skills related to open knowledge, digital documentation, and public history.

Another key objective is to deepen partnerships with cultural organizations, educational institutions, museums, archives, and local stakeholders. Through these collaborations, it will be possible to develop projects that broaden the reach and impact of heritage initiatives while creating new opportunities for public participation. Such partnerships may also contribute to improving the visibility of underrepresented histories, places, and cultural traditions.

The experience of 2025 demonstrated that open knowledge can be a powerful tool for connecting new audiences with heritage. Building on that foundation, Wiki-Jardín Valparaíso will continue fostering a community committed to the documentation, appreciation, and preservation of Valparaíso’s cultural heritage. In the long term, these efforts seek to contribute to a more inclusive and participatory approach to heritage, one in which communities are not only audiences, but active contributors to the preservation and sharing of their own histories.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation