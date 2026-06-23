Collaboration with Students For Liberty: Together Liberate Liberty Ideas on Indonesian Wikipedia

Wikipedia Writing Workshop partnership with Students For Liberty in Faculty of Social Sciences and Politics, University of Sumatera Utara

Wikimedia Movement is now connected with Students For Liberty, an organization that supports hundreds of students worldwide by providing leadership training, conferences scholarship, and networking opportunities for youth to promote liberty.

As a fellow non-profit organization with the same value and like-minded perspective about freedom, this is the right momentum for both of organizations to establish a good connection for further potential cooperation. For me, as a member of Wikimedia Indonesia and also the local coordinator for SFL in Asia Pacific region, it is not that hard to find the crossed line between these two organizations’ field scope. Wikimedia Movement focus on how we developing its various Wikimedia projects such as Wikipedia, and SFL focus with youth and promoting liberty values, why not we combine it? And BOOM, I come up with this idea, held a workshop that train youths the skill how to write and improve the quality of liberty-themed article on Indonesian Wikipedia.

The workshop focused on the theme ‘Opening the Information Access About Liberty Ideas in Digital Media’.

Wikipedia Writing Workshop Participants in Medan, North Sumatra

The main goals of this activity are to train more than 20 students on Indonesian Wikipedia, and to open a better information access for public about libertarianism topic (such as democracy, freedom of speech, human rights, etc). Libertarianism and liberalism ideology had been misunderstood with negative stigma by Indonesian public for many years. Writer believe that, with a better access of getting good quality information in digital world, it would be a good first step to prevent the misinformation and misunderstanding on grassroot level.

Expand the partnership networking

This event is expected to expand the partnership networking of Wikimedia Movement for further potential cooperation. Students For Liberty is full with talented and enthusiast youths that have willingness to contribute on useful volunteer activity like Wikimedia Movement, from a very diverse backgrounds and region around the globe. It is such an excellent opportunity that they are introduced with other organization platform, that can help them to develop themselves, along side with the effort they contribute in order to liberate the knowledge.

This workshop, writing training event is not only benefitted for both NGO, but also the local partner in region. The local partner I mentioned such as local Wikimedia community (Komunitas Wikimedia Medan) and local partner in the university, Garis Literasi FISIP USU. You guys can also see the detailed information about the event through this link and this one.

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