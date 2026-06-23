Guiding New Voices: Training Women in Wikidata during the April EditHer Africa Contest

How the EditHer Africa Contest became a platform for me to empower new contributors through Wikidata training

Introducing the EditHer Africa Contest

The EditHer Africa Contest, organized by Africa Wiki Women, is designed to encourage women across the continent to contribute to Wikimedia projects. It provides a supportive space where new editors can learn, practice, and see their voices reflected in open knowledge.

This year, I had the privilege of joining not as a participant, but as a trainer — guiding newcomers through the world of Wikidata.

My Role as a Wikidata Trainer

During the April EditHer Africa Contest, I led a training session for Africa Wiki Women newbies. My goal was to demystify Wikidata:

Showing how to identify notable subjects

Showing how items are created and linked

Walking participants through their very first edits.

The energy in the session was incredible. Each question reminded me of my own early struggles, and each successful edit was proof that mentorship can transform hesitation into confidence.

Why This Training Mattered

For many participants, this was their first time contributing to Wikidata. Seeing them move from curiosity to action was deeply rewarding. It reinforced the idea that knowledge grows stronger when shared — and that women’s perspectives are essential in shaping Wikimedia projects.

The contest was not just about edits; it was about building confidence, fostering community, and ensuring that women feel they belong in the Wikimedia movement.

Gratitude and Reflection

I am grateful to Africa Wiki Women for creating opportunities like EditHer Africa Contest. Their commitment to mentorship and inclusion gave me the platform to step into leadership and support others.

This experience reminded me that being a trainer is not only about teaching skills, but about opening doors for others to find their voice.

Looking Ahead

As I continue my journey, I look forward to expanding my contributions and mentoring more women. The contest showed me the power of collective learning — and how each new contributor strengthens the movement.

If you are a woman curious about contributing to Wikimedia, now is the time to join Africa Wiki Women. Your story, your knowledge, and your perspective matter — and together, we can make Wikimedia stronger and more inclusive.

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