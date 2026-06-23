Wikimedia Foundation Bulletin 2026 Issue 11

Here is a quick overview of highlights from the Wikimedia Foundation since our last issue on June 5. Previous editions of this bulletin are on Meta. Let foundationbulletin@wikimedia.org know if you have any feedback or suggestions for improvement!

Highlights

Community Wishlist : Weigh in on proposals and open questions on how the wishlist will operate in the future.

: Weigh in on proposals and open questions on how the wishlist will operate in the future. Simplifying account creation: The Foundation is working on improving the account creation process to reduce potential friction for newcomers to create an account. Improvements include making “Create Account” icon more prominent on mobile, simplifying the registration form, and introducing real-time username validation.

The Foundation is working on improving the account creation process to reduce potential friction for newcomers to create an account. Improvements include making “Create Account” icon more prominent on mobile, simplifying the registration form, and introducing real-time username validation. New U4C members elected: The Universal Code of Conduct Coordinating Committee (U4C) has new members and has two remaining vacancies in Middle East & North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Universal Code of Conduct Coordinating Committee (U4C) has new members and has two remaining vacancies in Middle East & North Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa. Wikimania conference program : The Wikimania 2026 program is now live! Take a moment to review the program, and, if you are logged in, you can mark your “must see” sessions with a star to start building your personal schedule. Register for a virtual ticket here, if you haven’t signed up yet.

: The Wikimania 2026 program is now live! Take a moment to review the program, and, if you are logged in, you can mark your “must see” sessions with a star to start building your personal schedule. Register for a virtual ticket here, if you haven’t signed up yet. Neutral Point of View: A proposal for a baseline NPOV standard for Wikipedias that do not have one was published, with a community discussion open until July 15, 2026.

Annual Goals Progress on Infrastructure

See also newsletters: Wikimedia Apps · Growth · Product Safety and Integrity · Readers · Research · Wikifunctions & Abstract Wikipedia · Tech News · Language and Internationalization · other newsletters on MediaWiki.org

Screenshot showing the Explore Feed refresh in the Wikipedia app (from the Community tab entry point)

Annual Goals Progress on Volunteer Support

See also blogs: Global Advocacy blog · Global Advocacy Newsletter · Policy blog · WikiLearn News · The Wikipedia Library · list of movement events

Digital Safety : Join a conversation about Using AI Safely. It’ll explore risks & concerns of using AI tools in personal and organisational contexts and practical strategies to reduce those risks. It will take place at 03:30 UTC & 14:30 UTC on June 26. This session is not about using AI to edit Wikipedia. It’s focused entirely on safe personal and organisational use.

: Join a conversation about Using AI Safely. It’ll explore risks & concerns of using AI tools in personal and organisational contexts and practical strategies to reduce those risks. It will take place at 03:30 UTC & 14:30 UTC on June 26. This session is not about using AI to edit Wikipedia. It’s focused entirely on safe personal and organisational use. Don’t Blink : Read the latest developments from around the world about protecting the Wikimedia model, its people and its values. Highlights include exploring the implications that new child safety regulations have on privacy online.

: Read the latest developments from around the world about protecting the Wikimedia model, its people and its values. Highlights include exploring the implications that new child safety regulations have on privacy online. Grantmaking strategy & Affiliate model: Members of the Global Resources Distribution Committee (GRDC) and the Affiliations Committee (AffCom) met to advance two key movement initiatives: the development of a new Grantmaking strategy and a refreshed Affiliate Model. They produced initial proposals and advanced work on both initiatives ahead of broader conversations planned for Wikimania 2026.

Annual Goals Progress on Effectiveness

See also: Progress on the annual plan

Enterprise: SimPPL Uses Wikimedia Enterprise to Map Online Conversations and Fact-Check Social Media.

Other Movement curated newsletters & news

See also: Diff blog · Goings-on · Planet Wikimedia · Signpost (en) · Kurier (de) · Actualités du Wiktionnaire (fr) · Regards sur l’actualité de la Wikimedia (fr) · Wikimag (fr) · Education · GLAM · Milestones · Wikidata · Central and Eastern Europe · other newsletters

Subscribe or unsubscribe to the Bulletin

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation