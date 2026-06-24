Tech News 2026 – Issue 26

Latest tech news from the Wikimedia technical community. Please tell other users about these changes. Not all changes will affect you. Translations are available: 日本語, Bahasa Indonesia, Bahasa Melayu, Deutsch, Tiếng Việt, español, français, polski, português, português do Brasil, čeština, русский, українська, עברית, العربية, 中文
Weekly highlight
- Growth features are now available at Wikidata. This update enables access to Mentorship (if configured), Impact module, the Help Panel, and a simplified Newcomer Homepage (without Suggested Edits). Wikidata administrators are still configuring the features through Community Configuration.
Updates for editors
- The special page Special:RangeCalculator has been created. It allows users to find an IP range without needing to rely on external tools. Until now, this tool was only available to CheckUsers. [1]
- Sub-referencing is a new MediaWiki feature that allows editors to reuse references with different details. It will be deployed to most small and medium-sized Wikipedia language versions on June 23. The FAQ lists possible actions to take on your wiki to support the deployment. Check the rollout plan for the next deployment steps. [2]
- Starting next week, users will get a notification when they are blocked or unblocked from editing, or if this block changes. [3]
- View all 32 community-submitted tasks that were resolved last week.
Updates for technical contributors
- Starting next week, abuse filters that are set to “require CAPTCHA verification” will begin to also affect users with the
skipcaptcharight, which includes most autoconfirmed users. Bots are exempted. This change only affects edits that trigger an abuse filter. The
skipcaptcharight will continue to exempt users from having to solve CAPTCHAs in the ordinary course of using the wikis. [4]
- Reference documentation for the Lift Wing API has moved from the API Portal to the interactive REST Sandbox.
- The API Portal wiki is now closed. For API documentation, see Wikimedia APIs on mediawiki.org. All API Portal wiki URLs (https://api.wikimedia.org/wiki/) will redirect to the mediawiki.org page starting June 22. [5]
- Detailed code updates later this week: MediaWiki
Meetings and events
- Join an online call on 25 June at 2:30pm UTC to meet the current Wikimedia interns for Google Summer of Code and Outreachy. Interns will provide an overview of their projects and a brief demo of their work so far. Attendees are encouraged to share ideas and connections in their community.
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