Documenting Nigeria’s Rites and Rituals through Wiki Loves Africa 2026 for Creatives in Nigeria

For years, rites and rituals have shaped the identity of communities across Nigeria. From naming ceremonies and traditional weddings to religious observances and everyday customs, these practices preserve values, beliefs, and collective memories. Yet many of these cultural expressions remain underrepresented on Wikimedia projects.

Wiki Loves Africa 2026 for Creatives in selected Nigerian universities broughtt together photographers and storytellers to document and share Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage under the theme “Rites and Rituals.” The campaign was held from February to April 2026.

Creating awareness and recruiting creatives

Between 1 and 28 February 2026, the campaign focused on awareness and participant recruitment. Outreach activities targeted creatives across six institutions and communities, while social media campaigns and sponsored advertisements on Facebook and Instagram helped expand participation.

These efforts introduced creatives to Wikimedia Commons and encouraged them to contribute freely licensed media that celebrate Nigeria’s diverse traditions.

Flyer for Awareness

Launching the campaign and introducing Participants to Wikimedia Commons

The campaign officially kicked off with a virtual launch held on 4 March 2026. The session introduced participants to the Wiki Loves Africa 2026 theme, “Rites and Rituals,” and provided an orientation on contributing to Wikimedia Commons.

Participants learned about:

Wikimedia Commons and its role in preserving open knowledge;

Creating Wikimedia accounts;

Understanding free licenses;

Best practices for successful contest submissions.

The virtual launch provided a foundation for participants, which some were first-time contributors to Wikimedia projects.

Training sessions

Throughout March and April, participants joined several training sessions organized by the international Wiki Loves Africa team. These sessions equipped creatives with technical and ethical skills required for documenting cultural heritage responsibly.

Some of the sessions included:

The Wiki Loves Africa International Virtual Launch on 5 March 2026 ;

; A photo essay writing workshop on 11 March 2026 ;

; Audio creation and sound design training for Wikimedia Commons on 19 March 2026 ;

; Ethical storytelling training on 27 March 2026 ;

; “Documenting our Rites and Rituals with Respect and Integrity” on 28 March 2026 ;

; Pattypan mass upload training on 4 April 2026 ;

; Uploading photographs, videos, and audio files to Wikimedia Commons on 10 April 2026.

These learning opportunities strengthened participants’ understanding of visual storytelling, copyright, ethical documentation, and the technical processes involved in contributing multimedia content to Wikimedia Commons.

Taking the campaign to communities through photowalks

Beyond virtual engagement, the campaign emphasized practical documentation through physical meetups and photowalks.

Creatives in Rivers State held their meetup and photowalk between 3–5 April 2026, where participants explored their communities and documented the Easter Rites.

On 11 April 2026, creatives in Abuja gathered for their meetup and photowalk, providing opportunities for collaboration, peer learning, and hands-on experience in capturing images related to the theme. Gombe creatives hosted their physical meet-up on 25th April 2026, and so did Edo State and Oyo State.

Physical meet-up of creatives in Abuja

During physical meet-up

Every photograph, audio recording, and video uploaded to Wikimedia Commons contributes to a growing repository of freely accessible knowledge, ensuring that Nigeria’s rites and rituals are visible to people around the world and preserved for future generations.

As participants continue contributing beyond the campaign, Wiki Loves Africa remains a reminder that documenting culture is not only about preserving the past. It is also about ensuring that African stories are represented and shared openly with the world.

Submissions can be explored through the event page , the dashboard or through the category

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