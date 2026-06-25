I built the convertor from Wikipedia dumps to man (roff) format – for offline reading in a terminal

I love Wikipedia, command-line interface (cli) and respect offline stuff. Finally I did it – Rust software (for peformance), code generated by llm gpt-5.5 xhigh.

How to use: download the Wikipedia dump, and

cargo run --release -- path/to/dump.xml -o path/to/output_directory

Yes for offline reading we have Kiwix – but terminal is also good. For you batery as well. Or when you system in under heavy load so your CPU/RAM are limited. Man format mean that you can read Wikipedia through SSH as well, and from very cheap devices.

This is not perfect – we should add special handlers for different templates. But it already mostly works and valuable for the comunity. Try it, ping if you want to improe something. You are welcome to pack this software for you linux distribution – I packed only for Gentoo.

See the project repository, with instructions, at https://gitlab.com/vitaly_zdanevich_wikimedia/wiki2man_on_rust

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