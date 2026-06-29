Bringing Women’s Voices from WikiNusantara to ESEAP 2026

In 2026, Wikimedia Perempuan expanded its participation beyond national activities by joining discussions on women, gender, and community inclusion at the ESEAP Conference 2026.

Before attending ESEAP, the community introduced its work at WikiNusantara 2026 through a poster exhibition titled “Perempuan Berdaya, Pengetahuan Terbuka” (Empowered Women, Open Knowledge). The poster highlighted the community’s efforts to support women contributors through WikiLatih programs, community discussions, participation in the #SheSaid campaign, and other initiatives aimed at increasing women’s participation across Wikimedia projects.

The journey continued at ESEAP Conference 2026, held under the theme “New Era of ESEAP: Pioneer the Future Together!” The conference brought together Wikimedia communities from East Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific to exchange experiences, strengthen collaboration, and discuss the future of the movement in the region.

Wikimedia Perempuan participated in the session “ESEAP Community Strategies and Advocacy for Women in Wikimedia: Roundtable and Panel.” During the session, a community volunteer presented “The Presence of Wikimedia Perempuan Community in Indonesia: Amplifying Women’s Voices in Open Knowledge,” sharing the community’s experience in supporting women contributors and creating spaces for participation within Wikimedia projects.

The presentation was followed by a roundtable discussion where participants from different countries shared challenges and experiences related to women’s participation in Wikimedia communities. The conversation highlighted issues that many communities continue to face, including the implementation of Friendly Space Policies, social media ethics, the sharing of screenshots without consent, volunteer wellbeing, and the challenges of balancing accountability, criticism, and community care. More importantly, the session was not only about identifying problems. Participants exchanged ideas and practical approaches for building safer, healthier, and more inclusive communities where contributors feel respected and supported.

Discussions on women and gender continued throughout the Women, Youth, and ESEAP Hub track. In the session “Digital Rights, Technology and Gender,” participants explored how rapidly evolving technologies are affecting women across the region. Topics included digital rights, the widening gender digital divide, online safety, technology-facilitated gender-based violence, and the opportunities and challenges presented by artificial intelligence. The session highlighted the importance of ensuring that women are not only users of technology but also active participants in shaping its future.

Another session, “Mapping the Wiki Women’s Movement,” provided an overview of initiatives, campaigns, and networks that support women and gender-diverse contributors across the Wikimedia movement. The discussion offered valuable insights into how communities around the world are addressing gender gaps and creating opportunities for collaboration across regions.

For Wikimedia Perempuan, ESEAP Conference 2026 highlighted that conversations about gender equity, community health, and inclusion are shared across many parts of the region. Beyond introducing the community to a wider audience, the conference provided valuable opportunities to exchange experiences and explore how Wikimedia communities can build safer, more inclusive, and sustainable spaces for participation.

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