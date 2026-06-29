Dagbani Wikimedians User Group Strengthens Digital Knowledge Through Training at Bimbico Wiki Hub 

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group successfully organized a capacity-building training session for members of the Bimbico Wiki Hub on 21st June 2026 at the Bimbilla College of Education. The training formed part of the group’s ongoing commitment to empowering volunteers with the knowledge and practical skills needed to contribute effectively to the Dagbani Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects.



The first session, facilitated byAlhaj Darajaati, provided participants with an introduction to the Wikimedia movement and Wikipedia. He explained the vision and mission of the Wikimedia Foundation, emphasizing its commitment to making free, reliable, and accessible knowledge available to everyone across the world. Participants learned about the various Wikimedia projects, including Wikipedia, Wikidata, Wikimedia Commons, Wiktionary, and others, and how volunteers from diverse backgrounds collaborate to create and maintain these open knowledge platforms.

The facilitator also guided participants through the Five Pillars of Wikipedia, which form the foundation of all contributions made to Wikipedia. These principles include Wikipedia’s role as an encyclopedia, the importance of maintaining a neutral point of view, the use of free and reusable content, the need for editors to interact respectfully and collaboratively, and the understanding that Wikipedia has no firm rules beyond improving the encyclopedia. Through practical examples and discussions, participants gained a clearer understanding of how these principles ensure the credibility and reliability of Wikipedia as a trusted source of information.



The practical session was facilitated by Achiri Bitamsimli, who guided participants through the process of creating Wikimedia user accounts, navigating the dag.wikipedia.org interface, and making their first edits on Dagbani Wikipedia. Participants gained hands-on experience in editing articles and learned the basic skills required to become active contributors to the free knowledge movement.

The training resulted in the successful creation of nine (9) new Wikimedia user accounts, marking another important step in expanding the Dagbani Wikimedia community and increasing local participation in documenting knowledge in the Dagbani language.

The Dagbani Wikimedians User Group believes that empowering community members with digital knowledge and editing skills contributes significantly to preserving indigenous languages and making local knowledge accessible to a global audience. We extend our sincere appreciation to the facilitators, participants, and everyone who contributed to the success of the training. We look forward to seeing the new editors make meaningful contributions to the growth and sustainability of the Dagbani Wikipedia.



Archive notice: This is an archived post from the News section on wikimediafoundation.org, which operates under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

Archive notice: This is an archived post from blog.wikimedia.org, which operated under different editorial and content guidelines than Diff.

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