Lessons from Supporting Francophone Wikimedia Communities in Africa: A Six-Month Reflection

Over the past six months, serving as the Africa Wiki Women (AWW) Francophone Community Coordinator has been a rewarding learning experience. In this role, I supported programs aimed at strengthening the participation, skills, and contributions of French-speaking Wikimedians across Africa. While my responsibilities included community engagement, contributor support, communication, and program coordination, the experience taught me valuable lessons about leadership, collaboration, and community building.

Growing a Stronger Francophone African Community

One of the most encouraging outcomes during this period was the growth of the Francophone community. In January, the community had around 100 members. Through continuous outreach, follow-up, and engagement activities, the community grew by approximately 70%, reaching around 170 members within six months. This growth demonstrated the importance of consistent communication and creating opportunities for people to learn, contribute, and connect with one another. If you are a Francophone living in Africa or from an African country, you are welcome to join WhatsApp group

One of the zoom sessions during the French Skill-Up program, where I moderated the discussion in French.

During this period, I worked closely with the AWW team to support initiatives such as the On-Wiki Skills Mentorship Program for French-speaking mentees, the French Skill Up Program, Give to Gain, and EditHer. My role involved promoting these opportunities, onboarding participants, supporting contributors throughout the programs, facilitating communication, and encouraging active participation.

Skills I Developed Along the Way

One of the biggest lessons I learned is that community growth goes beyond organizing activities. People stay engaged when they feel welcomed, supported, and connected to a shared purpose (contributing to open knowledge and helping close the gender gap in Wikimedia projects). Regular communication with community members helped me better understand their needs and challenges, allowing me to provide more effective support.

This experience also contributed significantly to my personal and professional development. I learned how to schedule and manage meetings on Zoom, moderate online sessions, create and manage Meta pages, set up Google Classrooms, and support virtual training activities. Through regular interactions with community members, mentors, and participants, my communication skills improved considerably. Engaging in conversations, answering questions, following up on activities, and providing guidance helped me become more confident in communicating with diverse groups of people.

One of the zoom sessions during the French Skill-Up program, where I moderated the discussion in French.

Another important lesson was the value of teamwork. Working with the AWW team showed me how collaboration strengthens program implementation and creates a supportive environment for both organizers and participants. The monthly training sessions not only enhanced my technical skills but also reinforced the importance of continuous learning and knowledge sharing.

Looking back, one key insight stands out: strong communities are built through consistent support, meaningful engagement, and opportunities for growth. Training programs are important, but mentorship, encouragement, and recognition are equally essential for sustaining participation and helping contributors thrive.

As I look ahead, I believe that expanding mentorship opportunities, supporting emerging community leaders, and maintaining strong communication channels will continue to strengthen the Francophone Wikimedia community in Africa. I am proud of what we achieved together over the past six months and grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a movement that promotes free knowledge across Africa.

This journey has reinforced my belief that when people are supported, encouraged, and connected, they are empowered not only to contribute but also to inspire others to do the same.

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