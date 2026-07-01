Seven Years of Creating Financial Knowledge on Armenian Wikipedia

For the seventh time, Wikimedia Armenia and the Central Bank of Armenia joined forces to strengthen financial and economic content on Armenian Wikipedia through the annual Financial-Economic Wikimonth edit-a-thon. Since its launch in 2018, the initiative has become a unique platform for expanding free knowledge on finance, economics, banking, insurance, and related topics, while also welcoming new contributors into the Wikimedia movement.

This year’s edition once again demonstrated the power of collaboration between experts, institutions, and volunteer editors.

Group photo from the “Financial-Economic Wikimonth” gathering, Author: Հակուլիկ (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Welcoming a new generation of contributors

Interest in the campaign remained high, with 105 people applying to participate. More than half of the applicants – 52 people – were newcomers to Wikimedia projects.

To help them take their first steps as Wikipedia editors, Wikimedia Armenia organized a series of training sessions. Thirty-two newcomers joined the courses and quickly put their newly acquired skills into practice, creating 45 articles and contributing nearly 750,000 bytes of content to Armenian Wikipedia.

The trainings served not only as an introduction to Wikipedia editing but also as a pathway into the broader Wikimedia community. Based on their performance and engagement, five newcomers earned the opportunity to participate in the campaign gathering in Tsaghkadzor alongside experienced editors.

A Wikipedia training for the Financial-Economic Wikimonth

Author: Հակուլիկ (CC0 1.0)

Four productive days in Tsaghkadzor

From May 27 to 31, twenty-eight editors gathered in the mountain resort town of Tsaghkadzor for an intensive editing event focused on financial and economic topics.

Over the course of four days, participants created 425 articles, adding more than 10 million bytes of content to Armenian Wikipedia. The gathering provided a space for collaboration, peer learning, and knowledge exchange, allowing experienced editors and newcomers to work side by side while enriching Armenian-language content on important economic and financial subjects.

A month of impact

While the gathering was a central part of the campaign, the edit-a-thon continued throughout the month for participants across Armenia.

By the end of the contest, 51 editors had contributed a remarkable 1,282 articles, adding nearly 35 million bytes of content to Armenian Wikipedia. The results reflect not only the dedication of the participants but also the growing importance of financial literacy and economic knowledge within the Armenian-language Wikimedia ecosystem.

To recognize outstanding contributions, the Central Bank of Armenia established prizes for the top three editors and the best newcomer. The winners received certificates jointly prepared and signed by Wikimedia Armenia, the Central Bank of Armenia, and ABC Finance.

In addition, the Armenian Motor Insurers’ Bureau supported the initiative by sponsoring a special prize for contributors who created and improved insurance-related articles.

Author: Հակուլիկ (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Beyond editing: strengthening community connections

Like many Wikimedia Armenia programs, the gathering was about more than content creation. Participants also had opportunities to explore the region, learn about local traditions, and strengthen community ties.

On May 29, editors visited Marmarik Reservoir and the historic Artavazavank Monastery. The group later continued to the Meghradzor Ethno Gastro House, where they learned about traditional handmade wooden crafts, observed the baking of lavash, discovered the preparation of pokhindh and potatoes, and enjoyed tasting these traditional foods.

The gathering also included cultural and social activities, from visiting the Kecharis Monastery Complex and walking through Tsaghkadzor to watching the UEFA Champions League final together.

Author: Հակուլիկ (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Looking ahead

Over seven editions, the Financial-Economic Wikimonth has grown into one of Wikimedia Armenia’s most successful thematic editing campaigns. Through the continued support of the Central Bank of Armenia and other partners, the initiative not only improves the quality and quantity of financial and economic content on Armenian Wikipedia but also helps attract and train new contributors who continue enriching free knowledge long after the campaign ends.

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