Six Months in Retrospect as the Newbies Community Engagement Lead (Anglophone)

Newbies Community Engagement Lead for Africa Wiki Women

Over the past six months, I have spent considerable time reflecting on what it truly means to build and sustain members of our community in the Wikimedia movement. While much of our work is measured by metrics that translate from articles created, editors trained, partnerships formed, or events delivered, I have learned that meaningful impact often happens in the spaces between those numbers.

My work as the Community Engagement Lead for Newbies in the Africa Wiki Women community has centered on one question: how do we make knowledge creation easily accessible and sustainable for African women?

Through my leadership and contributions within Africa Wiki Women, I have had the opportunity to work on digital inclusion, community building, technology, and knowledge equity. This period has reinforced an important truth: closing knowledge gaps requires more than content creation. It requires intentional systems that support people to participate, contribute, and lead on different levels.

One of the most rewarding experiences has been the idea of strengthening pathways for new contributors. How?

We recognised early that many people are excited to contribute to Wikimedia projects but are often discouraged by complex processes, policies, or fear that their work may not meet required standards.

In response, we explored how technology could improve learning outcomes and contributor engagement by developing a beginner-friendly 6-module course curriculum and building a web-based mobile-friendly app using Meta-prompting and Vibe-coding. The app (learninghub.africawikiwomen) is equipped with structured training texts, exercises, assessments, and video demos designed to make Wikimedia contributions more engaging and accessible. Since its launch in May, we have had 80+ learners onboarded.

The screenshot shows the app interface and metrics

This work has taught me that effective community growth is more about designing experiences that help people feel confident, supported, and connected.

These engagements reinforced another key lesson:

expertise already exists within our communities; our responsibility is to create the platforms, tools, and support systems that enable that expertise to be exploited.

Across trainings, community dialogues, and programme planning efforts, I have increasingly embraced a leadership approach rooted in listening.

Community participation cannot be sustained through one-way communication. People remain engaged when they feel heard and when they can see clear pathways for growth and leadership.

Over the last six months, I have also learned that innovation does not always mean creating something entirely new. Sometimes, innovation means simplifying existing systems, removing barriers to participation, or reimagining how people interact with knowledge platforms.

Whether through curriculum design, mentorship structures, digital tools, or community engagement models, my focus has remained the same… reducing friction and expanding opportunities for participation.

As I look back on this period, three lessons stand out:

First, representation requires careful structuring.

Second, technology is most effective when it serves people, not processes.

Third, sustainable communities are built through trust, inclusion, and shared ownership.

The work of knowledge equity is ongoing, and there is still much to do. Yet these past six months have strengthened my conviction that when we invest in people, design for inclusion, and collaborate across sectors, we can create a more accessible digital knowledge ecosystem for everyone.

For me, this journey has never been solely about editing Wikipedia. It has always been about ensuring that more African voices, experiences, and histories are visible, valued, and preserved.

You’re welcome to join our community. We’re open to collaborating and partnering with you on projects and digital skills acquisition.

Visit our website and find us on social media: Twitter/X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Spotify, TikTok, WhatsApp EN, WhatsApp FR.

About the author

Airat Abdul Rahmon is a Nigerian Broadcast Journalist, Wikimedian, Africa Wiki Women Ambassador and Community Engagement Lead for newbies in the Community. She actively engages in advocacy, capacity building, and provides newcomer support within the movement to create supportive pathways that empower new contributors, especially African women; helping them to find confidence, purpose, and long-term engagement in the Wikimedia ecosystem.

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