Small Group, Big Impact: Reflections from the Wikimedia Volunteer Focus Group in Botswana

When we launched the Wikimedia Volunteer Focus Group BW 2026 under the Wikimedia Community User Group Botswana, our goal was to create a supportive space where volunteers could strengthen their editing skills, remain active contributors, and help improve the representation of Botswana-related content on Wikimedia projects. Over three months, I had the opportunity to coordinate and mentor five dedicated volunteers namely Blackgirlmighty,Mofenyi Kesego,MOMPATI 2,Olgatladi2020,and VNGao. Beyond editing, the initiative created a space for learning, collaboration and peer support.

Despite balancing Wikimedia activities with work and other personal commitments, the group made remarkable contributions. Together, they created 145 new articles, improved 435 existing articles, and made 972 edits. They also added more than 629,000 bytes of content and incorporated 1,290 references, helping to improve the quality and reliability of information on Wikimedia projects. The link to our dashboard is below https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Wikimedia_Volunteer_Focus_Group_BW_2026.

The journey was not without challenges. Limited time due to work commitments made it difficult for some volunteers to contribute consistently. We also discovered significant content gaps, with many topics related to Botswana, particularly schools and notable individuals, either missing or incomplete on English Wikipedia and Setswana Wikipedia. Contributors working on Setswana Wikipedia faced additional challenges related to translation and terminology, highlighting the need for continued mentorship and skills development.

Despite these obstacles, the experience proved rewarding. Volunteers developed technical skills in referencing, article improvement and content organization. They also strengthened soft skills such as teamwork, collaboration, time management. One of the most rewarding aspects of the program was seeing volunteers grow into leadership roles. In addition to contributing content, they facilitated several trainings and supported community activities and events organized by the Wikimedia Community User Group Botswana. These opportunities helped build their confidence and strengthened their communication and facilitation skills.

For many participants, the experience reinforced the understanding that even small contributions can make a difference. Every article created and every edit made helps improve the representation of Botswana and contributes to making Setswana Wikipedia more relevant and up to date.Leading the focus group reminded me that building strong Wikimedia communities goes beyond organizing campaigns and edit-a-thons. It requires investing in people, creating opportunities for growth, and supporting contributors throughout their journey.

Looking back, I am encouraged by what five committed volunteers were able to achieve in just three months. Their contributions demonstrated that meaningful impact is not always measured by numbers. With mentorship and sustained engagement, even a small group can help close knowledge gaps and strengthen the Wikimedia movement in Botswana.The experience reaffirmed my belief that when volunteers are supported and empowered, even a small group can create a lasting impact.

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