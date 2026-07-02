WMUK Wikipedia@25 Training New Editors for the Next 25 Years Pics

As part of the global Wikipedia@25 celebrations, an online training session titled Training New Editors for the Next 25 Years was organized to introduce new contributors to Wikipedia editing and support existing Wikidata contributors in expanding their skills to Wikipedia.

The event was supported by Wikimedia UK and brought together participants interested in learning how to contribute effectively to the world’s largest encyclopedia.

Building a pathway from Wikidata to Wikipedia

Many Wikimedia contributors begin their journey through Wikidata, where they become familiar with structured data, references, and collaborative editing. However, transitioning from Wikidata to Wikipedia can sometimes be challenging for newer contributors.

This training was designed to bridge that gap by introducing participants to the fundamentals of Wikipedia editing, including article structure, reliable sourcing, notability, and encyclopedic writing.

Through guided instruction and practical exercises, participants gained hands-on experience editing Wikipedia articles and understanding how Wikipedia and Wikidata complement one another.

Focusing on underrepresented stories

The editing session focused on improving content related to British Nigerians and the contributions of diaspora communities to life in the United Kingdom.

Participants worked on a curated worklist covering notable figures from fields including politics, science, technology, literature, media, entrepreneurship, and public service.

By improving these articles, contributors helped strengthen representation of communities whose stories are often underrepresented online.

Event outcomes

During the training:

Participants Attended – 70

Articles Improved – 20

Edits made – 300 +



See they EVENT PAGE and also the EVENT DASHBOARD for more info.



Lessons learned

One of the most encouraging observations from the event was the enthusiasm of Wikidata contributors who were eager to expand their skills to Wikipedia editing.

The session demonstrated that providing structured guidance, practical worklists, and mentorship can lower the barrier to entry for new Wikipedia editors and help contributors make meaningful improvements from their very first editing session.

Looking ahead

Wikipedia’s strength depends on a continuous flow of new contributors who bring fresh perspectives and knowledge.

As Wikipedia enters its next 25 years, initiatives that support newcomer onboarding, contributor retention, and the improvement of underrepresented content remain essential to the movement’s future.

This event represents one small contribution toward that goal, and it is hoped that participants will continue their editing journey long after the training session has ended.

Acknowledgements

Special thanks to Wikimedia UK for supporting this initiative as part of the Wikipedia@25 celebrations, and to all participants who contributed their time, energy, and knowledge to the event.

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