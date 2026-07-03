Building a Wikimedia community in Aruba: Reflecting on the Wikipedia on Aruba pilot project

In January 2025, the Wikipedia on Aruba pilot project was launched with a clear goal: to support both new and existing volunteers in Aruba in contributing to Wikimedia projects and sharing knowledge about the island to the world.

Aruba is a small Caribbean Island with a rich heritage and multilingual society where Papiamento plays a central role in everyday life and cultural identity. Despite its unique history, culture and natural environment, much of Aruba’s knowledge and heritage remain underrepresented across Wikimedia platforms. The pilot project sought to address this gap by empowering local contributors, cultural institutions, and community organisations to actively participate in the Wikimedia movement.

The project was significant because it introduced the first Wikimedians in Residence of its kind in the Caribbean. Initiated by Wikimedia Nederland and developed in partnership with local GLAM partners, the project brought together the National Library of Aruba, National Archive of Aruba, The Monument Fonds Aruba and UNOCA Aruba to explore new ways of making Aruban knowledge accessible through Wikipedia, Wikimedia Commons, and Wikidata. The project was generously funded by a grant from the Fund for Cultural Participation.

In the course of the project, the focus was put on community building. Through workshops, masterclasses and monthly Ban Wiki!-events (edit-a-thons), community meetings, presentations and social media outreach more that 300 participants engaged with Wikimedia platforms. These activities provided opportunities for people to learn how to contribute in Papiamento. The project also demonstrated the value of partnerships. Through collaboration with local photographers, volunteers and institutions more images documenting Aruba’s culture, architecture, nature and history were made available on Wikimedia Commons under the category: Wikipedia on Aruba. Here you find the gallery of some of the images.

Category:Carnival in Aruba Category:Culture in Aruba Category:Street art in Aruba Category:Nature of Aruba Category:Nature of Aruba

Reflections as the Wikimedian in Residence

Looking back on the project as the Wikimedian in Residence, we are proud of what we achieved together. The project successfully introduced more people to Wikimedia platforms and increased awareness of how they can contribute to free knowledge. One of the main lessons learned was that building a community takes time. While there was a strong interest from volunteers and institutions, many participants needed continued support and encouragement to become active contributors. Creating a welcome space through activities such as Ban Wiki! helped lower barriers and build confidence among newcomers.

Instructional materials have been developed to ensure that volunteers can continue contributing to Wikimedia projects independently. These resources include video tutorials, written guides, and presentations, all of which have been uploaded to Wikimedia Commons for easy access. In addition, a strong social media presence has been established in the local language, Papiamento, providing community members with a central place to discover learning resources, stay informed, and continue contributing to the Wikimedia movement. For readers interested in learning more about our experiences and personal reflections as the Wikimedian in Residence, the following video interview is available that provides information on the project’s outcome and lessons learned.

Looking Ahead

Although the pilot project concludes in June 2026, the foundation for a Wikimedia community in Aruba has been established. The experience has shown the importance of continued collaboration between volunteers, cultural institutions, educational organizations, and community partners. By maintaining opportunities for learning, knowledge sharing and participation, partners can help create an environment where new volunteers feel supported and empowered to contribute to Wikimedia projects. Sustaining these connections will be essential for strengthening free knowledge initiatives in Aruba and ensuring that local culture, heritage, and language remain represented on Wikimedia platforms.

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