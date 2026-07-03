Capacity Exchange: A dream platform built by Wikimedians

The Capacity Exchange project was born from a dream: to address one of the largest missing pieces in the Wikimedia movement’s toolbox – peer support. Back in 2016, in the corridors of the Wikimedia Movement Strategy discussions, a group of Wikimedians from different backgrounds dreamed of creating a centrally designed platform that could serve as a space where people could connect and make use of the collaborative and volunteer spirit that lies at the heart of the Wikimedia movement.
At the time, it seemed distant, but not impossible. After all, nothing is impossible for Wikimedians. Moreover, discussions about the need to strengthen capacity-building across the movement in order to make it more resilient and sustainable in the long term were among the key topics being addressed at the time.
Ten years later, we are proud to have a platform created by and for the Wikimedia movement that directly responds to Recommendation 6 of the Wikimedia Movement Strategy 2030 by providing a service that facilitates connections between people who want to teach and learn skills. Today, it does so in an accessible, discoverable, and inclusive way. The CapX platform enables global, decentralized peer-to-peer exchange among Wikimedians, using communication channels that are familiar to the community and aligned with its values and principles.
Over the past three years, the Capacity Exchange team team has worked closely with the Wikimedia community to design, build, and improve the platform through community engagement, feature development, technical planning, project management, and participation in online and in-person events. In June 2026, the project concluded this three-year development cycle under the coordination of Wikimedia Brazil, with the support of an international Advisory Committee representing nearly thirty Wikimedia movement organizations.
Community outreach and engagement
Capacity Exchange is now entering a new outreach and community engagement phase, focused on growing its user community, strengthening participation, and preparing for a future development cycle. The project will continue to be coordinated by Wikimedia Brasil.
More information about upcoming activities and opportunities to get involved will be shared soon. In the meantime, anyone interested in joining the International Advisory Committee is welcome to contact capx@wmnobrasil.org. Those interested in the platform’s technical maintenance or development can find additional information in the Technical Report.
With the successful completion of the platform’s development, the project’s primary goal now is to become known and used by an increasing number of people across different Wikimedia communities. In addition to facilitating matches between those who want to learn and those who can teach, the platform also features a data page that provides a real-time overview of capacity-building across the movement, helping identify trends, needs, and connections throughout the Wikimedia ecosystem.
For the platform to reach its full potential and provide the best possible experience for both users and organizations, community engagement is essential. So, if you have not yet explored CapX, visit capx.toolforge.org and log in using your Wikimedia account through the OAuth extension. Chances are that CapX already has someone who can help meet your needs.
Testimonials
Below are some testimonials from CapX partners that may inspire you to support this project as well.
“People are the most important part of our movement, and having the Capacity Exchange to help make connections between those people is a great step forward for all of us”. Jan Bart de Vreede: former Chair of the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, Wikimedia Nederland.
“Capacity Exchange has been a valuable platform for the EduWiki Hub, helping us strengthen our mentorship programme by streamlining mentor and mentee recruitment through a dedicated space for community matching and engagement. The platform has also enabled us to meaningfully recognize and celebrate community contributions through EduWiki Hub badges and barnstars. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute feedback throughout its development and look forward to seeing Capacity Exchange continue to support collaboration, learning, and capacity building across the Wikimedia movement.” Bukola James, EduWiki Hub.
“It’s been a pleasure to work with Capacity Exchange, and it’s been lovely to see the project grow and develop. We wish Amanda and the team all the best for the future, and we look forward to seeing how the project develops in its next stage.” Sara Thomas, Volunteer Supporters Network Hub.
“Capacity Exchange proves that the Wikimedia Movement’s most important infrastructure is not technological – it is relational. Technology’s role is to make those relationships visible and possible at scale, regardless of project, affiliation, language, or geography. I hope CapX continues to grow and becomes the sum of all our skills, in every language and every corner of the Movement. And I hope that anyone interested in contributing to this collective effort will join us on this journey”. João Alexandre Peschanski, Wikimedia Brazil.
“From the semi-stressful online-only work reconfiguration in the pandemic that temporarily created accessibility to Wikimedia 2030 Movement Strategy participation and this implementation initiative, we had a number of ups and downs, we also lost and gained fine contributors committed to equity and accessibility… While 25 year old Wikipedia publicly appears as a key global open knowledge website, to really catch up with too many of the gaps in content, constituency and care practices missing (distribution of visibility, power, resources…) we need make internal contributions and contributors equitable, as well as our tools/methods/challenges relevant > shared with other movements advocating for the same in technology and media. CapX can do this.” Željko Blaće, Wikimedia LGBT+ and exPatYUGOdiasporas.
“For me, I support CapX because I have seen how much knowledge, experience, and talent already exists across our communities. Many times, people need support but do not know who to ask, while others are willing to help but are difficult to find. CapX helps bridge that gap by making it easier for people to connect, learn from one another, and share what they know. For me, that kind of collaboration is essential to building stronger, more inclusive, and more sustainable communities.” Tochi Precious, Igbo Wikimedians User Group.
“Being part of the Capacity Exchange journey has reinforced our belief in the power of collaboration and shared learning. For Africa Wiki Women, it has been an opportunity to strengthen our capacity, build meaningful connections, and gain valuable insights that continue to shape our work. We are grateful to have been part of this inspiring journey and look forward to carrying its lessons forward as we advance knowledge equity and women’s leadership across Africa.” Blessing Ojewuyi Timothy, Africa Wiki Women.
“Capacity Exchange is beginning to close a gap many of us have experienced for years finding the right people, skills, and support when we actually need them. What excites me most is its potential to make collaboration more practical and accessible for communities.” Ronald Romeo Lomora, Wikimedia Community User Group South Sudan.
“I think that the future of sustainable development depends on recognizing and investing in local expertise. Capacity Exchange is helping make that vision a reality by connecting people and organizations through shared knowledge and skills.” Valentine UWIMPUHWE, Wikimedia Community User Group Rwanda.
“CapX is very helpful for contributors to share knowledge regarding Wikimedia projects. This tool connects things together. It also has a simple interface, making it easy for new users to navigate. I hope more contributors will share their knowledge or skill through CapX” Hillun Vilayl Napis, Wikimedia Indonesia.
“Being part of Capacity Exchange, I have seen how connecting people across regions to share knowledge, skills, and support can turn collaboration into collective progress”. Rita Maliqi, Wikimedians of Albanian Language User Group and EduWiki Hub.
“Capacity Exchange makes visible something that already exists across the movement: the knowledge, skills, and experience of our communities. Its potential lies in helping people and organizations connect beyond their networks, share what they know, and find the support they need. For Wikimedia Argentina, CapX represents a way to strengthen peer to peer learning, collaboration and leadership. We believe in its future because it creates better conditions for communities to find and learn from each other.” Gonzalo Bazgan, Wikimedia Argentina.
“It’s been a privilege for both me and the Wikipedia & Education User Group to cooperate with Capacity Exchange throughout this development cycle. I’ve experienced great support and professionalism from the CapX team, so I’m optimistic about the platform’s future and look forward to seeing how it continues to evolve and spark new collaborative opportunities within our movement.” Filip Maljković, Wikipedia & Education User Group.
“It’s been an honor to be part of CapX Outreach Team for 1,5 years. I always wanted to see this kind of community tool available, and get adopted by the movement. Moving forward I hope that in the wiki conferences we will start adopting the CapX profile to be the default for name badges and such. Many thanks for WMB who have nurtured this tool to be where it stands right now.” Benny Lin, Wikisource Indonesia Community and Wikimedians of Yogyakarta
“Being part of the CapX Outreach Team over the past year and a half has been a very meaningful experience. What attracted me to CapX from the beginning was the idea of creating a bridge between people across the Wikimedia movement, helping communities discover the knowledge, skills, and experiences that already exist within our global network. One challenge I have often seen in our movement is that there are many talented contributors doing incredible work, but sometimes their expertise is not visible to the people who need it most. CapX introduces a new way of thinking about collaboration by making these connections easier to discover and encouraging more peer-to-peer exchange. I hope that moving forward, more communities, affiliates, and initiatives will see CapX as a valuable part of their collaboration journey, not only for finding support but also for sharing their own knowledge and contributing back to the wider movement”, Joris Darlington Quarshie, Africa Wikimedia Technical Community.
Links
For information and updates about CapX, visit: https://meta.wikimedia.org/wiki/Capacity_Exchange.
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