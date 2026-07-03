Capacity Exchange: A dream platform built by Wikimedians

“People are the most important part of our movement, and having the Capacity Exchange to help make connections between those people is a great step forward for all of us”. Jan Bart de Vreede: former Chair of the Wikimedia Foundation Board of Trustees, Wikimedia Nederland.

“Capacity Exchange has been a valuable platform for the EduWiki Hub, helping us strengthen our mentorship programme by streamlining mentor and mentee recruitment through a dedicated space for community matching and engagement. The platform has also enabled us to meaningfully recognize and celebrate community contributions through EduWiki Hub badges and barnstars. We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute feedback throughout its development and look forward to seeing Capacity Exchange continue to support collaboration, learning, and capacity building across the Wikimedia movement.” Bukola James, EduWiki Hub.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with Capacity Exchange, and it’s been lovely to see the project grow and develop. We wish Amanda and the team all the best for the future, and we look forward to seeing how the project develops in its next stage.” Sara Thomas, Volunteer Supporters Network Hub.

“Capacity Exchange proves that the Wikimedia Movement’s most important infrastructure is not technological – it is relational. Technology’s role is to make those relationships visible and possible at scale, regardless of project, affiliation, language, or geography. I hope CapX continues to grow and becomes the sum of all our skills, in every language and every corner of the Movement. And I hope that anyone interested in contributing to this collective effort will join us on this journey”. João Alexandre Peschanski, Wikimedia Brazil.

“From the semi-stressful online-only work reconfiguration in the pandemic that temporarily created accessibility to Wikimedia 2030 Movement Strategy participation and this implementation initiative, we had a number of ups and downs, we also lost and gained fine contributors committed to equity and accessibility… While 25 year old Wikipedia publicly appears as a key global open knowledge website, to really catch up with too many of the gaps in content, constituency and care practices missing (distribution of visibility, power, resources…) we need make internal contributions and contributors equitable, as well as our tools/methods/challenges relevant > shared with other movements advocating for the same in technology and media. CapX can do this.” Željko Blaće, Wikimedia LGBT+ and exPatYUGOdiasporas.

“For me, I support CapX because I have seen how much knowledge, experience, and talent already exists across our communities. Many times, people need support but do not know who to ask, while others are willing to help but are difficult to find. CapX helps bridge that gap by making it easier for people to connect, learn from one another, and share what they know. For me, that kind of collaboration is essential to building stronger, more inclusive, and more sustainable communities.” Tochi Precious, Igbo Wikimedians User Group.

“Being part of the Capacity Exchange journey has reinforced our belief in the power of collaboration and shared learning. For Africa Wiki Women, it has been an opportunity to strengthen our capacity, build meaningful connections, and gain valuable insights that continue to shape our work. We are grateful to have been part of this inspiring journey and look forward to carrying its lessons forward as we advance knowledge equity and women’s leadership across Africa.” Blessing Ojewuyi Timothy, Africa Wiki Women.

“Capacity Exchange is beginning to close a gap many of us have experienced for years finding the right people, skills, and support when we actually need them. What excites me most is its potential to make collaboration more practical and accessible for communities.” Ronald Romeo Lomora, Wikimedia Community User Group South Sudan.

“I think that the future of sustainable development depends on recognizing and investing in local expertise. Capacity Exchange is helping make that vision a reality by connecting people and organizations through shared knowledge and skills.” Valentine UWIMPUHWE, Wikimedia Community User Group Rwanda.

“CapX is very helpful for contributors to share knowledge regarding Wikimedia projects. This tool connects things together. It also has a simple interface, making it easy for new users to navigate. I hope more contributors will share their knowledge or skill through CapX” Hillun Vilayl Napis, Wikimedia Indonesia.

“Being part of Capacity Exchange, I have seen how connecting people across regions to share knowledge, skills, and support can turn collaboration into collective progress”. Rita Maliqi, Wikimedians of Albanian Language User Group and EduWiki Hub.

“Capacity Exchange makes visible something that already exists across the movement: the knowledge, skills, and experience of our communities. Its potential lies in helping people and organizations connect beyond their networks, share what they know, and find the support they need. For Wikimedia Argentina, CapX represents a way to strengthen peer to peer learning, collaboration and leadership. We believe in its future because it creates better conditions for communities to find and learn from each other.” Gonzalo Bazgan, Wikimedia Argentina.

“It’s been a privilege for both me and the Wikipedia & Education User Group to cooperate with Capacity Exchange throughout this development cycle. I’ve experienced great support and professionalism from the CapX team, so I’m optimistic about the platform’s future and look forward to seeing how it continues to evolve and spark new collaborative opportunities within our movement.” Filip Maljković, Wikipedia & Education User Group.

“It’s been an honor to be part of CapX Outreach Team for 1,5 years. I always wanted to see this kind of community tool available, and get adopted by the movement. Moving forward I hope that in the wiki conferences we will start adopting the CapX profile to be the default for name badges and such. Many thanks for WMB who have nurtured this tool to be where it stands right now.” Benny Lin, Wikisource Indonesia Community and Wikimedians of Yogyakarta

“Being part of the CapX Outreach Team over the past year and a half has been a very meaningful experience. What attracted me to CapX from the beginning was the idea of creating a bridge between people across the Wikimedia movement, helping communities discover the knowledge, skills, and experiences that already exist within our global network. One challenge I have often seen in our movement is that there are many talented contributors doing incredible work, but sometimes their expertise is not visible to the people who need it most. CapX introduces a new way of thinking about collaboration by making these connections easier to discover and encouraging more peer-to-peer exchange. I hope that moving forward, more communities, affiliates, and initiatives will see CapX as a valuable part of their collaboration journey, not only for finding support but also for sharing their own knowledge and contributing back to the wider movement”, Joris Darlington Quarshie, Africa Wikimedia Technical Community.