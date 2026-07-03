Transhumance in Prioro on Wikipedia: three days of remembrance and free knowledge

Prioro (León) has strengthened the presence of its cultural heritage on Wikipedia following three days of activities organised by Wikimedia Spain and Prioro Town Council, held from 18 to 20 June as part of the 2026 Transhumance Festival.

The project combined training, collaborative editing and audiovisual documentation to improve the visibility of transhumance heritage across Wikimedia projects, establishing Prioro’s transhumance on Wikipedia as a key focus of the work.

Wikipedia in the classroom and local participation

The activities began with informative talks about Wikipedia in local schools, bringing free knowledge to students at the CRA Puente Almuhey, which brings together the schools of Almanza, Puente Almuhey and Prioro.

On the same day, a Wikipedia editing workshop was held in Prioro, where participants learnt how to create and improve articles, work with reliable sources and understand how the free encyclopaedia works.

Edit-a-thon on transhumance: improving encyclopaedic content

On 19 June, an edit-a-thon focusing on transhumance took place, during which participants worked collaboratively to create and improve articles relating to this pastoral practice and its historical, social and cultural context.

The result has been an expansion of encyclopaedic content on the heritage of Prioro and its surroundings, boosting its visibility on Wikipedia and consolidating the presence of Prioro’s transhumance on Wikipedia.

Wiki Takes: the Transhumance Festival in free images

On 20 June, a Wiki Takes event took place during the Transhumance Festival, with the aim of documenting the event through photography.

The images captured will be added to Wikimedia Commons and will be used to illustrate Wikipedia articles, contributing to the visual preservation of this tradition.

Results and community involvement

The workshops have enabled the creation and improvement of encyclopaedic content on transhumance and local heritage, as well as the compilation of freely available audiovisual material.

The involvement of residents of Prioro was key to incorporating local knowledge that had not previously been documented in digital sources.

The project benefited from the collaboration of Prioro Town Council, represented by its mayor, Manuel Herrero Guerra, and the support of Raquel Prado, whose work was vital in linking different aspects of local heritage.

We at Wikimedia Spain would like to thank all participants and Prioro Town Council for their involvement; their collaboration has ensured that the municipality’s transhumance heritage now has a greater presence on Wikipedia and in free knowledge projects.

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