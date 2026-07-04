Representing South Asia at Wikimedia ESEAP Conference 2026: Sharing Education, Culture, and Collaboration in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

From 15–17 May 2026, I had the privilege of participating in the Wikimedia ESEAP Conference 2026, held at the Kaohsiung Exhibition Center in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. The conference brought together Wikimedians, educators, researchers, and community leaders from across East, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and strengthen the Wikimedia movement under the theme “New Era of ESEAP: Pioneer the Future Together!”

I was honoured to attend the conference with a scholarship awarded by Wikipedia Asian Month (WAM). Currently, I serve as the South Asian Ambassador for Wikipedia Asian Month, supporting multilingual collaboration and community engagement across South Asia. The conference provided an excellent opportunity to share the work being carried out in India while learning from inspiring initiatives across the ESEAP region.I was honoured to attend the conference with a scholarship awarded by Wikipedia Asian Month (WAM). Currently, I serve as the South Asian Ambassador for Wikipedia Asian Month, supporting multilingual collaboration and community engagement across South Asia. The conference provided an excellent opportunity to share the work being carried out in India while learning from inspiring initiatives across the ESEAP region.

Presenting the St Aloysius University Wikimedia Education Model

One of my presentations highlighted the innovative Wikipedia Students’ Association at St Aloysius (Deemed to be) University, Mangaluru. I shared how Wikimedia projects have been successfully integrated into higher education through a structured academic model where students actively contribute to Wikipedia and other Wikimedia projects as part of their coursework. A unique feature of this initiative is that students receive academic assessment marks based on their Wikimedia contributions, making it one of the first such models in South Asia. The presentation also showcased student training programmes, edit-a-thons, cultural documentation activities, and how the initiative has created a sustainable student-led Wikimedia community.

The audience showed keen interest in the university’s approach to integrating open knowledge into formal education, and several participants expressed interest in adapting similar models within their own institutions.

Apart from my presentation, I also actively participated in the EduWiki session, where I shared my experiences and perspectives on integrating Wikimedia projects into higher education, student engagement, curriculum design, and sustainable educational partnerships. The discussion provided an opportunity to exchange ideas with educators and Wikimedia practitioners from different countries working on similar initiatives.

Strengthening Wikipedia Asian Month in South Asia

As the South Asian Ambassador for Wikipedia Asian Month, I delivered a second presentation focusing on the growth of Wikipedia Asian Month activities across South Asia. The session highlighted collaborative efforts that have resulted in the creation of more than 2,000 Wikipedia articles in multiple South Asian languages, including Kannada, Tulu, Hindi, Assamese, Awadhi, Gujarati, and Punjabi. I discussed the importance of localized training, mentorship programmes, community partnerships, and multilingual collaboration in addressing knowledge gaps and strengthening regional language communities on Wikipedia.

In addition, I participated in the Wikipedia Asian Month User Group (WAMUG) Panel Discussion, where representatives from different regions discussed strategies for strengthening international collaboration, expanding participation, supporting emerging communities, and promoting multilingual content creation across Asia. I contributed perspectives from South Asia and shared experiences of coordinating Wikipedia Asian Month activities within the region.

The presentation and panel discussion generated valuable conversations on knowledge equity, language diversity, and effective strategies for engaging new contributors in underrepresented language communities.

Showcasing Karnataka’s Folk Art Documentation Project

My third presentation introduced the Karnataka Folk Art Documentation Project, supported by the Wikimedia Foundation. The project documents endangered folk art traditions of North Karnataka by recording performances, photographing artists, conducting interviews, and preserving oral histories through Wikimedia Commons.

During the presentation, I explained the project’s community-driven documentation approach, fieldwork methodology, and the importance of preserving traditional knowledge that is gradually disappearing from younger generations. The session also demonstrated how Wikimedia Commons can serve as an open-access digital archive for safeguarding intangible cultural heritage while increasing global visibility for local artists and communities.

Many participants appreciated the project’s emphasis on cultural preservation through open knowledge and discussed opportunities for similar documentation initiatives within their own regions.

Building International Collaboration

One of the most significant outcomes of the conference was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Wikipedia Students’ Association of St Aloysius (Deemed to be) University, Mangaluru, and the Asia-Pacific Open Knowledge Association, Taiwan.

The MoU was signed on behalf of St Aloysius University by the Vice Chancellor, and on behalf of the Asia-Pacific Open Knowledge Association by President Joyce Chen and General Coordinator Betty Chang.

This partnership marks the beginning of future collaboration in Wikimedia education, open knowledge initiatives, student exchange activities, research, capacity building, and joint community programmes between India and Taiwan. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to free knowledge and encouraging cross-cultural learning through Wikimedia platforms.

Beyond the conference, I also visited several universities in Taiwan to explore future academic collaborations, research partnerships, and opportunities for student and faculty exchange programmes. These discussions opened promising avenues for long-term cooperation between St Aloysius (Deemed to be) University and higher education institutions in Taiwan.

Learning from the Global Wikimedia Community

Beyond my presentations, the conference offered numerous opportunities to interact with Wikimedia affiliates, volunteers, researchers, educators, and community leaders from across the ESEAP region. Participating in discussions, workshops, networking sessions, and informal community meetings provided valuable insights into innovative approaches to community engagement, education, GLAM partnerships, technology, and cultural documentation within the Wikimedia movement.

The exchange of experiences demonstrated that while communities face different local challenges, they share common goals of improving knowledge equity, supporting regional languages, preserving cultural heritage, and empowering volunteers.

Exploring Taiwan

Following the conference, I spent two days in Taipei, where I explored the city’s cultural and educational landscape while meeting members of the Wikimedia community and academic institutions. The visit provided additional opportunities to strengthen professional relationships, exchange ideas, and better understand Taiwan’s rich cultural heritage and educational ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

Participating in the Wikimedia ESEAP Conference 2026 was an enriching experience that strengthened both professional relationships and international collaborations. The event reaffirmed the importance of partnerships across regions and highlighted how education, community engagement, cultural documentation, and multilingual collaboration can contribute meaningfully to the Wikimedia movement.

I extend my sincere gratitude to Wikipedia Asian Month for providing the scholarship that made my participation possible. I am also thankful to the conference organizers, fellow participants, and the Wikimedia community for their warm hospitality, inspiring discussions, and collaborative spirit throughout the conference.

As I return to India, I look forward to expanding international collaborations, strengthening Wikimedia education initiatives at St Aloysius (Deemed to be) University, promoting multilingual knowledge creation across South Asia, developing new academic partnerships with institutions in Taiwan, and continuing efforts to preserve cultural heritage through open knowledge platforms.

Together, these collaborations will help build a more inclusive, connected, and sustainable Wikimedia movement for future generations.

Can you help us translate this article? In order for this article to reach as many people as possible we would like your help. Can you translate this article to get the message out? Start translation